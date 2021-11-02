WWE Raw: Same Old **** in a New Era (TM) Bag

The New Era (TM) of WWE Raw continued with a night of rematches and directionless storylines, plus some Kevin Owens worked shoot drama. Hopefully you didn't waste three hours watching it because we can sum it all up in about three minutes.

WWE Raw Review 11/1/2021

Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair to retain the Raw Women's Championship in the opening match. Lynch won by pushing Belair into an exposed turnbuckle and holding the tights while pinning her. All that effort they put into building up Belair earlier this year is basically down the drain at this point, and Belair now needs a break from the title picture.

Rey Mysterio faced Austin Theory in a match this week, which is a nice break from Dominik Mysterio facing Theory every week, and it is a New Era (TM) after all. Unfortunately, Dominik couldn't control himself and slapped Theory in the face when Rey was about to hit the 619, so Mysterio lost by DQ. This eventually leads to a father vs. son match, followed by a hundred rematches between the two of them, and probably the eventual return of Aalyah Mysterio to do a romance angle with Theory. Just wait for it. It will happen.

They didn't do a long, drawn-out promo at the start of the show, but if you thought that meant you wouldn't get one this week, you don't know WWE very well. They did the promo now, with Big E and Seth Rollins droning on and on until Kevin Owens interrupted to make a worked shoot comment about his contract status, and all of that led to booking a match between Owens and Big E, because yeah, of course (in kayfabe) WWE wouldn't bother to book a main event for Raw and instead just hopes the WWE Champion will get into an argument and book one himself. That's how real sports work, right?

Carmella and Zelina Vega were caught trash talking about Nikki ASH's clothing style backstage, so it led to a tag team match between Carmella and Vega against ASH and Rhea Ripley, in which Vega got a pin on the tag team champs. Welcome to the Women's Diva-lution! On the bright side, the match lasted longer than 2 minutes, which means WWE took this match more seriously than the entire Queen's Crown tournament.

After Shorty G tried to recruit Big E to the Alpha Academy, he lost to Finn Balor in a match. None of this is of any real consequence.

It's a New Era (TM) of Raw, and what better way to celebrate than… with the eighteen billionth match between the Street Profits and the Dirty Dawgs. One team won and the other lost. Ask yourself: does it really matter which one?

Damian Priest beat T-Bar in a non-title match, and god help us all, it was probably the best match of the show. Apollo Crews challenged Priest after the match.

John Morrison was involved in some 24/7 Championship nonsense, the less said about which the better. After facing Bianca Belair 21 times in the last three months (three times on PPV), Becky Lynch thought it was maybe time to move on to another opponent. And that opponent will be… Liv Morgan? Okay then. I guess Morgan will finally get her chance to shine. We'll see how it goes.

Kevin Owens faced Big E in that match they set up earlier, with Seth Rollins at ringside. Big E won, but not before Owens tried to capitalize on interference from Rollins. Big E confronted him about it and Owens denied he saw the interference and challenged Rollins to a match for next week. Hey, that's progress. They booked a match in advance instead of waiting until next week's show already started! A New Era (TM) indeed!

WWE Raw this week, New Era (TM) hyperbole aside, was the same old crap that is every week: a few decent but predictable matches spread across a wasteland of time filler on a show that's way too long and has no creative direction. Call it what you want, but at least WWE is consistent.

