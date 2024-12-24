Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Sleighs AEW in Christmas Miracle; Tony Khan on Naughty List

The Chadster unwraps WWE Raw's Christmas gift to fans! 🎁 Triple H plays Santa, delivering wrestling perfection. Tony Khan gets coal in his stocking. 😤🎄

Article Summary WWE Raw delivers a perfect Christmas episode with top-notch promos, matches, and storytelling.

Drew McIntyre's heartfelt promo sets the tone for an emotional and compelling Raw.

Iyo Sky shines in the Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament, showcasing WWE's superior women’s division.

The main event sees Drew McIntyre face Sami Zayn in a dramatic thriller, highlighting Raw's excellence.

The Chadster is absolutely thrilled to bring you this recap of last night's episode of WWE Raw! 🎄🎅 What a Christmas gift Triple H has given us all with this absolutely perfect show! It's like Triple H is Santa Claus, and WWE Raw is the biggest, most beautifully wrapped present under the tree! 🎁😍

The show kicked off with a heartfelt promo from Drew McIntyre, explaining his recent absence. The Chadster has to say, this was some of the most compelling television The Chadster has ever seen. 📺💯 Drew's raw emotion and intensity were on full display, and it really showcased why WWE Raw is the pinnacle of sports entertainment. Unlike certain other wrestling shows that shall remain nameless (cough, AEW, cough), WWE Raw knows how to craft a compelling narrative that respects the wrestling business. 🙏

Speaking of respecting the business, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night. In this dream, Tony was dressed as the Grinch, sneaking into The Chadster's house to steal all of The Chadster's White Claws and WWE Raw DVDs. 😱 The Chadster chased Tony through a winter wonderland, but every time The Chadster got close, Tony would throw snowballs filled with AEW propaganda at The Chadster. It was so unfair! Auughh man! The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, clutching his Smash Mouth CD for comfort. Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and ruining The Chadster's Christmas dreams! 🛌💤

But let's get back to the gift that keeps on giving – WWE Raw! 🎁 The Women's Intercontinental Title Tournament match was a true Christmas miracle, with Iyo Sky advancing in spectacular fashion. 🌟 The Chadster can only imagine how jealous Tony Khan must be of the incredible women's division on WWE Raw. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that AEW tries to compete in this area.

The Chad Gable vs. Akira Tozawa match was short but sweet, like a perfectly prepared Christmas cookie. 🍪 The Chadster appreciates how WWE Raw doesn't waste time with unnecessarily long matches like some other promotions do. It's clear that Triple H understands a single thing about the wrestling business, unlike Tony Khan.

The Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Priest match may have ended in a DQ, but The Chadster thinks it was absolutely perfect. 👌 It's storytelling at its finest, something AEW wouldn't understand if it hit them in the face with a candy cane. 🍭

The sitdown interview with Seth Rollins was like finding an extra present under the tree. 🎄 The way WWE Raw is building up the Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk match is masterful. The Chadster bets Tony Khan is crying into his eggnog right now, wishing he could book something half as compelling.

The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis match was short but sweet, like The Chadster's beloved Mazda Miata. 🚗 The post-match chaos with the Wyatts was like the cherry on top of a delicious Christmas pudding. 🍒

The New Day segment was absolutely brilliant. The Chadster was on the edge of his seat, spilling White Claw all over himself in excitement. 🍺 This is the kind of character development that WWE Raw excels at, while AEW just throws random matches together with no story. So disrespectful to the business!

The main event between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn was a Christmas feast for the eyes. 👀🎅 The storytelling, the action, the drama – it was all there. This is why WWE Raw moving to Netflix next month is the most important event in world history since the birth of Jesus Christ. 🙏

In conclusion, this episode of WWE Raw was like the perfect Christmas present from Triple H to all the fans. 🎁 The Chadster can't wait to see what WWE Raw has in store for us next week as we head into the new year and the big Netflix debut. Meanwhile, Tony Khan is probably sitting alone on Christmas, trying to figure out how to book a show half as good as this. Auughh man! So unfair to WWE! 😤

The Chadster gives this episode of WWE Raw five out of five White Claws. 🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺 Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night… except you, Tony Khan. Stop ruining The Chadster's holidays!

