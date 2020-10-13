WWE Raw – The Announce Table Only Sells for Lana

In part one of Bleeding Cool's WWE Raw report, Drew McIntyre fulfills a promise, Kevin Owens said goodbye to Aleister Black, and the WWE Draft Night 2 begins. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's WWE Raw report. We watch WWE, so you don't have to! And in the case of Raw, it's a real sacrifice. You're welcome.

WWE Raw Report for October 12th, 2020 Part 1

Raw kicks off in the Thunderdome with some WWE Draft talk. Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe are on commentary. We get a look at who moved to Raw on the first night of the draft, and then we see the pool for tonight's draft. Then Randy Orton comes to the ring. They play a clip of him pinning Drew McIntyre last week (because when two wrestlers in WWE are feuding, they can only wrestle each other, over and over again).

Regardless of whether he's drafted to Raw or Smackdown, "one thing remains the same, and that one thing is a fact." Next week he'll be in Hell in a Cell with McIntyre, and he'll win the championship. Orton says one thing about 2020 is that it has been the year of Drew McIntyre. Really? That's what you get out 2020, Randy?

Orton says McIntyre hasn't been pinned in nearly a year, until last week. That's a sign of things to come. Orton says he's gonna pin McIntyre at Hell in a Cell, end his legacy, and take his title with the… ugh… three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment, which is the stupidest catchphrase in sports entertainment.

Drew McIntyre has heard enough, or so says the script. Drew congratulates Randy for pinning him last week. He hit Drew out of nowhere, and Drew expects that, but what he didn't expect was that Randy chose to gloat instead of punt him in the head because Drew was able to get back up. When Drew kicked Randy in the head at Clash of Champions, it was for all the people who Randy screwed over. But when Drew kicks him in the head at Hell in a Cell, it'll be for Drew.

Drew says that Orton might be drafted tonight, and Drew promised every time they're in the same building together, he's gonna kick the crap out of Randy. Drew heads to the ring, they brawl, Orton gets his ass kicked, and he rolls out of the ring. Drew follows, and Orton tries again, but he just gets a tour of the hard objects in the ringside area courtesy of McIntyre. McIntyre suplexes him onto the announce table, but the table no-sells it. The Raw announce table only sells for Lana! Orton scampers away up the entrance ramp. Raw goes to commercials.

Commentary tells us what we can expect tonight—Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black in a No DQ match. Plus, Stephanie McMahon is here for the draft. Yeah, that's just two things, but look, we know WWE doesn't book 90% of the show. They just wait for wrestlers to show up and beef with each other and then make matches on the spot. If everyone just got along for one night, Raw would only be two hours and forty-five minutes of dead air. An intern hands Steph a draft envelope, and Raw goes to commercials.

Stephanie McMahon comes out to the stage and to the WWE Draft podium. Time for the first round of the second night of the draft. She spouts some corporate buzzwords about the draft and then announces Raw picks The Fiend, Bray Wyatt. Smackdown picks Bayley. Raw chooses Randy Orton. Smackdown picks the Street Profits (so now the Smackdown tag team champions are on Raw and the Raw tag team champions are on Smackdown). Finally, Raw picks Charlotte Flair. I guess she'll be coming back soon then?

Aleister Black is in the ring (because we wouldn't want to waste time), and it looks like we may finally be getting to the first match of Raw. Kevin Owens comes to the ring. Black attacks him as he enters the ring, and the match gets started.

Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black

This is one of multiple variations of a hardcore match in WWE. It's No DQ, which means you can use weapons and nut punches, and you can stay outside the ring as long as you want, but you still have to pin your opponent in the ring.

So they brawl outside, and then Owens tries to powerbomb Black through a table, but Black resists.

Owens gets up on the guard rail to jump on Black (really because Black can't lift him properly), and Black stops him and slams him into the announce table… which doesn't break. I told you: the announce table only sells for Lana. Raw takes a commercial break.

In the ring after the break, Owens trips Owens face-first into a steel chair. Then he throws three more chairs into the ring. But Owens blocks a knee strike with one of the chairs and finally gets some offense of his own in.

While the match is going on, a graphic tells us we're going to get a "farewell address" from Seth Rollins, who was drafted to Smackdown. Oh, goody.

Owens sets up four chairs near the corner with the intention to superplex Black through them. Black fights back, and they battle on the top rope. He knocks Owens down, and Black hits a meteora onto Owens, who falls backward through the chairs. But Owens still kicks out.

Black brings a table into the ring and sets it up right in the middle. But Owens hits a stunner on Black and then powerbombs him through the table. That gets the pinfall.

Kevin Owens gets a badly needed victory. Aleister Black… well, who cares about him? Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose chat backstage, getting ready to appear on a Miz TV with Miz and John Morrison. Raw takes a commercial break.

What shenanigans will Miz and Morrison get up to? And who will be drafted next? Find out in part two of Bleeding Cool's WWE Raw report.

