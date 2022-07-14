WWE Raw to Reportedly Drop PG Rating for TV-14

According to a new report, the PG era of WWE Raw may be over, with WWE's longest-running weekly show returning to the TV-14 rating it had during the illustrious Attitude Era. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast first reported the change:

Though TV Guide still lists that episode as having a PG rating, Zarian is usually a reliable source so it's likely listings will be updated before the episode airs. The Chadster isn't one to criticize anything WWE does. They get enough of that from the unfair, biased wrestling media that's always on Tony Khan's payroll. But if this report is true, The Chadster is just a teeny tiny little bit concerned that the raunchy TV-14 rating could attract more of the wrong sort of fans, the kind that enjoy the more adult-oriented programming of AEW and do things like disrespect WWE by not cheering the right people or by saying mean things about WWE on Twitter.

The Chadster hopes that he's wrong, and apologizes in advance for questioning WWE's judgment. The Chadster knows that WWE always knows what is best. And there are some aspects that The Chadster would appreciate being explored under a TV-14 banner. For example, The Chadster really enjoyed that storyline where Bobby Lashley was having sex with Rusev's wife, Lana, and The Chadster feels that storyline could be even better in TV-14. It was almost as good as the storyline where Rusev's wife was having sex with Dolph Ziggler. Likewise, that storyline where Maria Kanellis was constantly emasculating and humiliating her husband Mike was also a really compelling story. The Chadster would like to see more of that.

Whatever WWE has planned, The Chadster is sure that it will be be really great and take WWE Raw to even greater heights than ever before, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.

