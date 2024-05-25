Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

The Chadster PUKES Over Terrible AEW Rampage! Watch WWE Instead!

The Chadster was DISGUSTED by AEW Rampage last night! 🤢 Tony Khan owes him BIG for the mess he made! 😡💸 Watch WWE King and Queen of the Ring instead! 👑🇸🇦

Folks, AEW Rampage this week was quite possibly the worst thing The Chadster has ever seen on television, and that's really saying something. 😒 Every segment cheesed off The Chadster more than the last, to the point that by the end of the show, The Chadster was physically ill at the thought of having to watch Double or Nothing this weekend. 🤢🤮

The show started off with Rocky Romero vs. PAC. 🙄 Rocky put up a valiant effort, but in the end, PAC made him tap out to the Brutalizer. It was so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠 The Lucha Brothers and Alex Abrahantes came out to celebrate with PAC and send a message to The Gunn Club, and it was just more of Tony Khan's desperate attempts to compete with WWE by putting on matches people want to see. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

Next up, Chris Jericho cut a promo hyping up his three-way dance with HOOK and Shibata at Double or Nothing. 🎤💤 The Chadster doesn't even know where to start with this one. Jericho literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW, and now he's putting over their young talent? 😡 He doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. And don't even get The Chadster started on Big Bill. 🙄

Samoa Joe squashed Dom Kubrick in a match that was way too violent for The Chadster's taste. 😖 "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard was on commentary, and even he couldn't make this match tolerable. Why can't AEW have more matches like the ones on WWE Main Event? 🤔

Rush took on Isiah Kassidy in a match that made The Chadster want to throw his White Claw at the TV. 📺🥫 Rush's "bull" gimmick is so stupid, and the way he manhandled Kassidy was just sickening. 🤢 Tony Khan clearly has no idea how to book a wrestling show. 🙄

The main event was a tag team match pitting Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale against Anna Jay and Alex Windsor. 🤼‍♀️ The match was a mess, with bodies flying everywhere and no regard for the traditional tag team rules that make WWE's product so great. 😤 In the end, Willow pinned Windsor after a Doctor Bomb, but the real story came after the match when Mercedes Moné ran in and brawled with Willow. 😲

BRB.

The Chadster had to take a break and vomit after writing = this. 🤮 When The Chadster was finsished, he found that he had puked White Claw and bratwurst all over his keyboard. 🍺🌭 Now The Chadster needs a new $2000 state-of-the-art Pentium PC, and Tony Khan owes him $4.95 for the wasted White Claw and sausage. 💸 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

In conclusion, AEW Rampage was a complete disgrace to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠 If you want to see some real wrestling, be sure to check out WWE King and Queen of the Ring from beautiful Saudi Arabia today. 🇸🇦👑 It's sure to be a much better show than anything Tony Khan could ever hope to put on, especially Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on Sunday. 😏

