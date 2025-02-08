Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: wrestling

WWE Releases Multiple Stars Including Sonya Deville, Cedric Alexander

WWE has released several notable performers including Sonya Deville, Cedric Alexander, Blair Davenport, and the Authors of Pain tag team with Paul Ellering.

Multiple wrestling journalists reported late Friday evening that World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has parted ways with several prominent performers from its roster. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select and Mike Johnson of PWInsider were among the first to break news of the departures, with some affected talents subsequently confirming their status via social media.

According to these reports, the Authors of Pain (AOP), consisting of Akam and Rezar, along with their veteran manager Paul Ellering, are no longer with the company. The physically imposing tag team and their manager were part of the Final Testament group led by Karrion Kross, who has not been reported to be released.

Sonya Deville's departure stems from WWE's decision not to renew her contract as it approaches expiration. Deville, who initially gained exposure through WWE's Tough Enough competition, had carved out a significant role for herself both as an in-ring competitor and in authority figure positions, and was currently a member of the Pure Fusion Collective group.

Cedric Alexander, known for his exceptional athletic ability and technical wrestling acumen, confirmed his release through social media. Alexander's tenure with WWE included significant achievements, including a reign as Cruiserweight Champion and a notable run as part of The Hurt Business faction. He was most a member of the NXT roster at the time of his release. His former Hurt Business stablematest, MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin currently wrestle for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as the Hurt Syndicate.

Reports also indicate that Blair Davenport, who had recently made the transition from NXT to WWE's main roster, has been released from her contract. The British competitor had made considerable impact in both NXT UK and NXT before her brief main roster stint, and has worked for both World Wonder Ring Stardom (Stardom) and AEW in the past.

Standard industry practices suggest most of the released performers will face 90-day non-compete clauses, though the exact terms of the former WWE stars remain unconfirmed and information about the wrestlers' individual contracts are not known.

The professional wrestling landscape of 2025 presents numerous opportunities for talented performers. AEW has established itself as a major alternative in North America, while Total Nonstop Action (TNA) continues its resurgence. The international scene offers additional venues, with Japan's New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and Stardom, Mexico's Asistencia, Asesoría y Administración (AAA) and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), among others, providing substantial platforms for professional wrestlers, and could soon be places where these soon-to-be free agents continue their careers.

