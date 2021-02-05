WWE Releases Steve Cutler; One Dirt Sheet Blames COVID

Greetings, comrades! Once again, it is I, your El Presidente, voted by 94% of Venezuelans as Bleeding Cool's most likable pro wrestling writer. As for the other 6%? Why, I had them dragged from their homes in the middle of the night and severely beaten by my secret police, of course. Next time, it will be 100%! Haw haw haw haw! But sadly, my friends, I am here to report some very unfortunate news: Steve Cutler has been released by WWE , comrades, and it appears to have been sudden and unexpected by the former Superstar.

Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler, and Wesley Blake appear as The Forgotten Sons, a group that has now been forgotten, in WWE
WWE made the announcement on their website, offering the standard text: "WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors." But Cutler tweeted, "Unfortunately, today I was released. It was shocking, to say the least. But, I am excited about the future and all the possibilities in front of me. Thanks for your continued support. 90 days… the countdown begins🍻🍻"

It looks like Steve Cutler could be showing up in another promotion in May. Could it be Impact Wrestling, where Cutler's girlfriend, Deonna Purrazzo, is the current Knockouts Champion? Speaking of Purrazzo, she took to Twitter to report that she and Cutler had COVID-19 in January, which explains why Cutler was taken off television. Cutler had been working with his former Forgotten Sons partner Wesley Blake as The Knights of the Lone Wolf, lackeys for "The Ratings King of Friday Nights," Baron Corbin, though the name did beg the question: "how do you pluralize Lone Rangers?" Haw haw haw! But comrades, dirt sheet Fightful has picked up on that news and reports that Cutler had heat with Vince McMahon for catching COVID and ruining the Knights of the Lone Wolf angle. Why Vince McMahon would be mad one of his wrestlers contracted COVID when the entire WWE has been one massive ongoing super spreader event for ten months now, the website failed to explain.

This marks the second extremely unlucky event in Cutler's career, as he was removed from television last year after Forgotten Sons partner Jaxson Ryker got the group removed from television with his social media posts supporting then-President WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump in his desire to crush the Black Lives Matter protestors last Summer, along with past comments by Ryker calling the Black Lives Matter movement "garbage." Cutler disavowed Ryker's comments at the time, but nevertheless the entire group was removed from television for months. Ryker is currently working as the lackey of Elias on WWE Raw.

Sadly, until the workers seize the means of production and overthrow the capitalists, they will continue to be abused and thrown away in this fashion. Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!

