WWE Releases the Authors of Pain

If you were still holding out hope for the Authors of Pain to make their return to WWE later this week… it's time to stop holding your breath. WWE has officially released Akam and Rezar with a brief announcement on their website. "WWE has come to terms on the release of Akam and Rezar (AOP)," the statement said. "We wish them all the best in their future endeavors."

The Authors of Pain, who had a good run in NXT with Paul Ellering as their manager, flopped upon hitting the main roster, as many NXT stars do. However, after disappearing for some time, the two were seemingly getting a new push as the original acolytes of Seth Rollins when he made his heel turn. However, an injury for Rezar took the team out of action, and they were later replaced by Buddy Murphy (who had joined the stable while they were still active) and Austin Theory, though Theory himself was also removed from the group following #SpeakingOut allegations. Theory has recently returned to NXT.

It's an interesting time for WWE to release the Authors of Pain, as the window for them to make their return begins around now. Is it possible that WWE waiting until Rezar was healed up to release the team? Since when do they care about their performers?

In any case, that frees the Authors of Pain up to sign with another company, though the status of the traditional 90-day non-compete clause is unknown. If such a clause is in effect here, that would prevent the team from showing up in a rival wrestling organization until December, so probably don't get your hopes up for a surprise debut at AEW All Out on Saturday. Save those hopes for Brock Lesnar instead.