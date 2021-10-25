WWE Rolls Out 2022 PPV Schedule: WrestleMania, 3 Unnamed PPVs & More

For the WWE fans out there who woke up this morning and thought to themselves, "Gee, I wonder what the dates are for the WWE's pay-per-views in 2022." Well, your morning coffee is about to taste a whole lot better because your rhetorical question became a reality on Monday morning. That's right, for the first time (???), Vince's machine has announced the dates and locations for next year's pay-per-view schedule- highlighted by a two-night WrestleMania stay at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, three PPVs that don't have names yet, and two open months that the WWE promises or threatens to fill (depending on your perspective).

Image: WWE

Here's a look at the current schedule for 2022, which wastes no time getting things started for the new year as you're about to see. But before you dig in, a couple of quick notes. First, the WWE has PPVs planned for February and October but there's nothing locked in & confirmed quite yet. But to keep your PPV scorecard up to speed, the WWE recommends you register for updated ticket information here. Now without further ado, a look at what Vince has in store for your PPV future:

Saturday, Jan. 1 – "Day 1" at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Saturday, Jan. 29 – "Royal Rumble" at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis

Saturday, April 2 & Sunday, April 3 – "WrestleMania" at AT&T Stadium in Dallas

Sunday, May 8 – Pay-per-view at Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

Sunday, June 5 – Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago

Saturday, July 2 – "Money In The Bank" at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Saturday, July 30 – "SummerSlam" at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Saturday, Sept. 3 or Sunday, Sept. 4 – Pay-Per-View at TBD location

Saturday, Nov. 26 – "Survivor Series" at TD Garden in Boston

"Since returning to live events this past July, our fans have graciously expressed a tremendous appetite to attend WWE shows. As they begin to make plans for next year, we wanted to make sure that the 2022 schedule and locations of our pay-per-views were made available to them," said Nick Khan, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer, in a statement accompanying the released dates and locations for next year's events.

