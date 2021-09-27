WWE Royal Rumble Officially Set for St. Louis, Could Be Biggest Ever

WWE has announced that the Royal Rumble will take place on January 29th, 2022 at The Dome At America's Center in St. Louis, the seating capacity of which will make it potentially the biggest Royal Rumble of all time if it sells out, which it seems certain to do unless certain situations (like the coronavirus pandemic) change drastically.

Holding the Royal Rumble in St. Louis is a blow against AEW, who originally planned to hold Full Gear in the city in November, but due to a UFC PPV scheduled for the same weekend, instead moved it to Minneapolis a week later, on November 13th. Now disgruntled St. Louis AEW fans will be comforted by the loving embrace of WWE. Fans interested in attending the Royal Rumble can register for a presale here: https://www.wwe.com/rumble2022.

Here's the full press release from WWE about the event:

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Royal Rumble will take place from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022, marking the largest venue to host the event in its illustrious 30+ year history. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 15 at 11 am ET/10 am CT via Ticketmaster. Fans interested in an exclusive Royal Rumble presale opportunity can register at https://www.wwe.com/rumble2022. "WWE has a rich history in St. Louis and we are excited to bring Royal Rumble to the Dome at America's Center, a venue that has hosted countless large-scale sports and entertainment events," said John P. Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events. "We look forward to giving the WWE Universe an opportunity to experience all that St. Louis has to offer." "The City of St. Louis is thrilled to host Royal Rumble at the Dome at America's Center in January," said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. "St. Louis has the best sports scene in the country, and Royal Rumble will enhance it even more. This event is an incredible opportunity for our city, bringing WWE fans from across the nation to St. Louis and helping keep our downtown vibrant during the winter season." Royal Rumble will stream live at 8 pm ET exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. The event will be headlined by two 30-men and 30-women Royal Rumble matches, with the winners of both receiving a Championship match opportunity at WrestleMania in Dallas.