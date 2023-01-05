WWE Set to Bring Money In The Bank to London This Summer

WWE has made their fans in the U.K. very happy with the announcement that the 2023 edition of the Money In The Bank premium live event will emanate from London's O2 Arena on July 1. The Daily Mail got to break the exclusive news about WWE holding its first pay-per-view or premium live event in London in over two decades, saying, "This show marks the first time WWE has had a PPV event in a UK arena since 2003. This will also be the first time the Money in the Bank ladder match goes down on UK soil."

I don't need to tell you that Money In The Bank is one of WWE's biggest events of the year, and it's no coincidence that WWE is holding the 2023 edition in the U.K. after the huge success of Clash At The Castle in Cardiff this past September. That event broke numerous records for WWE, becoming "the most-watched international premium live event in WWE history, with the largest European gate ever and the best-selling merchandise for a non-WrestleMania event." With so much proven success across the pond, it's a no-brainer for WWE to return this year with one of its biggest events.

WWE's top U.K.-born stars are excited by the news, with Drew McIntyre tweeting about it this morning.

The fans in the UK demanded another show. The fans in the UK deserved another show. The fans in the UK get another show. It's time. It's Money in the Bank! 🤑🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/1I5godht0M — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 5, 2023

WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon followed Drew McIntyre's lead by tweeting her own excitement for returning to London this Summer.

Excited to be headed back to the UK for Money in the Bank! See you in July, @TheO2! https://t.co/ih2KXlU5ly — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 5, 2023

While Clash At The Castle marked WWE's first U.K. stadium show since 1992's iconic Summerslam at Wembley Stadium in London, which drew around 80,000 fans, July's Money In The Bank will be their first arena-based premium live event since 2003's Insurrextion in Newcastle, England.

Catch the 2023 Money In The Bank live from London exclusively on Peacock in the US & the WWE Network elsewhere on July 1.