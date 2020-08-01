WWE Smackdown 7/31/20 Part 2 – Baron Corbin Finally Makes a Friend

Smackdown started with a Firefly Funhouse and an Intercontinental Championship match. We also saw Baron Corbin, The Ratings King of Friday Nights, attempt to manipulate Shorty G into taking out Matt Riddle for him. Then we watched a recap of last week's Bar Fight, which means it's time for someone to cut a promo.

WWE Smackdown 7/31/2020 Part 2

Jeff Hardy comes to the ring. Michael Cole and Corey Graves put over Hardy for conquering his demons. Doesn't he still have a court case? Hardy is here to cut a promo. Promos have never been his strength.

The last few months with Sheamus have been tough for Hardy. A reminder of how dangerous his demons can be. Hardy has to remind himself of how bad it can be. Sobriety is a never-ending challenge he has to face every day, but beating Sheamus in a bar fight means he's on the right path. Hardy says he's an alcoholic, but he's more than that. A husband, father, and WWE superstar. Hardy loves performing in the ring, and he's grateful for the love of his family and friends. It makes him never want to let everyone down again. The struggle is real, and he's gonna fight it every day. He's grateful to be alive and well here today on Smackdown.

What do you think is more annoying backstage? The wrestlers who are in recovery from addiction and talk about that all the time, or the ones who are born again Christians who talk about Jesus all the time?

Baron Corbin has had enough and interrupts. If The King has to listen to Hardy talk about his sobriety anymore, his head is gonna explode. Corbin says Hardy is known for taking things to the extreme, but now he's in the ring whining and crying about recovery. Corbin gets that Jeff's life sucks, but he should shut up and deal with it. It's bad enough Corbin has to listen to this, but he has to deal with Matt Riddle too, and he's got a match with Drew Gulak tonight. Corbin feels like his kingdom is turning into an insane asylum.

Hardy says if everyone around Corbin is a problem, maybe the real problem is Corbin. Corbin says he's disappointed in Hardy. Corbin would think Hardy would want to stay in Corbin's good graces. Corbin might have offered Hardy the King's Ransom to take out Riddle, but Hardy is more interested in going to AA meetings and preaching about the twelve steps. Drew Gulak thinks this show needs to move along (agreed), so he comes out and attacks Corbin from behind. Smackdown goes to commercials.

Baron Corbin vs. Drew Gulak

Gulak has Corbin in an armbar when Smackdown comes back. After Gulak tries a few more submissions, Corbin takes control and starts beating down Gulak. Corbin tries to get into a submission battle with Gulak, which isn't a good idea. Gulak reverses a half crab into a Yes Lock and starts working Corbin with more submissions until Corbin reaches the ropes. Gulak hits a dropkick and a flying clothesline and gets a two-count. Corbin hits Deep Six. Matt Riddle comes out to the stage. Gulak rolls up a distracted Corbin and almost pins him, but Corbin kicks out, huts End of Days, and gets the win.

Winner: King Corbin

Matt Riddle assaults Baron Corbin after the match. But Shorty G shows up and hits a German Suplex on Riddle. Corbin is all smiles. Shorty G wants his money. Corbin instead invites him to come over for smoked meats this weekend. Shorty G makes an excuse about needing to wash his tights. Corbin looks dejected. Shorty tells him it's not him. Corbin says no, don't worry about it. A single tear runs down his cheek. Smackdown goes to commercials.

After a video about WWE's COVID incubation center, Big E comes out to the ring. Taking that advice from Mick Foley about being a little more serious, he rolls all the way down the ramp and sits spread-eagle on the turnbuckle. The Miz comes out with John Morrison.

Big E vs. The Miz

Miz and Big E put on a five-star mat wrestling clinic. Just kidding. One of the high spots here is Big E spanking Miz in the abdominal stretch. At one point, Miz slaps Big E in the face. Big E turns serious at that point and takes Miz outside to toss him into stuff. When the ref isn't looking, John Morrison hits some flippy shit off the stairs on Big E. That puts Miz in control. He hits a big double axehandle off the top rope. Big E makes a comeback but misses a splash on the apron, and Smackdown goes to commercials.

Miz works a headlock on Big E. Big E backs him into the corner. Miz kicks him in the face and gets a two-count. Michael Cole and Corey Graves debate whether or not Big E will be WWE Champion someday while Miz works some boring offense. Big E hits a trio of belly-to-belly suplexes and a running splash. Miz tries to run away, but Big E grabs him by the shorts. He goes for the Big Ending. Miz reverses to Skull Crushing Finale. Big E reverses to Big Ending. Miz rakes the eyes and hits a DDT.

Miz hits the Yes kicks on Big E. Big E catches him on the last one and goes for a powerbomb, but Miz escapes. Big E sells a knee injury, so Mix works the leg. He hits a pair of running knees on Big E in the corner, but Big E catches him on a third with a urinage. You know, I joked at the beginning of this match, but these guys are actually going all out tonight.

Big E goes for his spear through the ropes onto Muz on the apron, but Miz gets a knee up. Miz distracts the ref, and Morrison jumps on the apron and kicks Big E. Miz hits Skull Crushing Finale, but Big E kicks out. Miz puts him in the figure four. Big E manages to move two inches and get to the ropes. Miz works the knee some more. He tries to set up another distraction spot, but the ref sees Morrison this time. He ejects Morrison from ringside. Miz argues with the ref. Big E rolls him up and gets two. Big E puts Miz in the Stretch Muffler and Miz taps.

Winner: Big E

This was a surprisingly good match. Not only did both guys put in more effort than usual, but it also told a decent story. Big E is trying to survive without Xavier Woods or Kofi Kingston in his corner, especially with Morrison out there to put him at a disadvantage. And Big E won with a submission besides. I'm all for a Big E main event push, so I hope WWE sticks with this.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura drink champagne backstage. Lucha House Party interrupts their party. Cesaro and Nakamura are not so happy to see them. Cesaro says it's a champions only party. "No, campeones," Nakamura tells them. Gran Metalik had a chance earlier tonight, but he blew it. And Lince Dorado is a furry. Furries aren't welcome at this party. Lucha House party leave, saying something in Spanish about going to see if Baron Corbin is having a BBQ this weekend. Nakamura meows at Lince Dorado. Smackdown goes to commercials. And we will go to the third and final part of this Smackdown report.

