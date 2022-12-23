WWE SmackDown Preview: Twas The Night Before Christmas On FOX

WWE has a strange history with the Christmas holiday. While sometimes you get an all-time classic segment like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin stunning a nasty drunken Santa Claus who was mistreating one of the then-adolescent Usos, much of the other Christmas episodes are dominated by food fight shenanigans. So which side of the spectrum will we get on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX? There's only one way to find out so let's get into it.

Our big holiday-themed event on tonight's SmackDown will see Braun Strowman team up with Ricochet to take on Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium in a "Miracle On 34th Street Fight". The Christmas-flavored No Holds Barred Tag Team Match is WWE's early present to fans, but we'll have to watch it to find out if we've been naughty or nice. Here is what WWE.com has to say about tonight's themed match.

The holiday season is in full swing, and that can only mean thing: the return of the Miracle on 34th Street Fight! This spirited match always brings out the cheer and brutality, with past encounters including The New Day, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. This time, Braun Strowman will team up with Ricochet against common enemies Imperium, whom they wish to give a season's beating. Who will join the nice list with a victory? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!

Along with that, tonight on SmackDown, we will see Hit Row challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship and a Six-Women Gauntlet Match between Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Tegan Nox, Emma, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li to determine who will next challenge Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.