WWE Smackdown Recap – How Shorty G Got His Groove Back

WWE Smackdown Recap for October 23rd, 2020 – Part 2

Bianca Belair comes to the ring as Smackdown takes a commercial break. After the break, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, and the Street Profits celebrate their win in the opening bout backstage. Bryan asks the Street Profits to "fist me, boys." They oblige. He's talking about fist bumps. Even on FS1, this is still a PG show.

Sami Zayn approaches Bryan after everyone walks away. Zayn accuses Bryan of badmouthing him when he said the IC title should be defended every week. Zayn disagrees with Bryan. Zayn decides when the title gets defended, and he's already beat some of the best talent around, including Bryan (this is true). Zayn tells Bryan to keep his opinions to himself from now on. Now Zelina Vega comes to the ring.

Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega

In a rare move for WWE, Cole and Graves actually reference a storyline from more than a week ago when they point out that Belair and Vega had issues over the poisoning of Montez Ford on Raw going into SummerSlam. At least I think it was SummerSlam. All this stuff kinda blends together. The point is, WWE is respecting continuity, and we should encourage that.

This is basically a squash match. Belair finishes her off with a gorilla press into a snake eyes, followed by the KOD.

Winner: Bianca Belair

The goal here was to make Belair look good and that's exactly what happened. Now we see something that makes WWE look bad, which is a promo video for Lars Sullivan. Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Kayla Braxton interviews Shorty G in the ring ahead of his match with Lars Sullivan. She asks what compelled him to accept a match with a guy like Sullivan, an incel. Shorty says he's fed up after he wasn't drafted to either Raw or Smackdown. He's calling out Sullivan to turn things around for himself. Tonight, he's gonna prove he belongs. Yeah, that's not happening, Shorty. Lars Sullivan comes out, looking like a man who doesn't believe mental illness is real.

Shorty G vs. Lars Sullivan

Shorty G gets a little bit of offense in at the start, but then he makes the mistake of telling Sullivan that QAnon isn't real and Sullivan freaks out and annihilates him.

Winner: Lars Sullivan

Kayla talks to Shorty again after the match. Shorty says he quits wrestling. Fake boos are piped in, but I can assure you, no one cares.

Alyse Ashton talks to Seth Rollins backstage about facing Murphy tonight. Rollins says he plucked Murphy from obscurity and guided him spiritually, and Murphy turned on him. The ingrate! Rollins says that Murphy is confused, but he needs to understand that the greater good is what matters. Murphy needs to learn his place. Rollins is a messiah. Murphy is a disciple. He'll show him tonight.

Roman Reigns is seen backstage, pushing away several plates of food Paul Heyman has gotten for him. Heel Roman Reigns is a picky eater. Heyman is gonna have to grab a spoon and do the airplane. Smackdown takes a commercial break.

After the break, Adam Pearce consoles Shorty G in the trainer's room. He wants to know what's up with Shorty G quitting wrestling. Shorty G explains that he doesn't quit wrestling. He quits being Shorty G. He's done being that character, a character who accepts who he is. He's done respecting kayfabe too, apparently. Shorty says this aspirational, self-acceptance gimmick isn't for him. Smackdown needs an Olympic competitor with a big dick. And his name is Chad Cable.

Bayley is in the ring, sitting on a chair. She says she did four interviews this morning, and all of them asked the same stupid questions about Sasha Banks. People think Bayley is afraid of Sasha. But she's not. She doesn't want to sign the Hell in a Cell contract because Sasha doesn't deserve it. And she's not going to sign it.

Sasha comes out. Bayley tries to hit her with a chair but Sasha ducks it. She takes Bayley's title. She says Bayley can have it back if she signs the contract. Bayley tries to attack again, but gets kicked in the face. Sasha puts a chair around Bayley's neck and steps on it. She tells Bayley to sign the contract. Bayley kicks her. Sasha puts her in a modified camel clutch through the chair. Bayley signs the contract. I'm pretty sure that doesn't count because it was under duress. Speaking of which…

Time for more Law and Otis. John Morrison testifies on the witness stand about the trauma he and Miz have endured from being assaulted by Otis. Can I testify about the trauma I've endured from watching this crap? Rey Mysterio testifies too. He was in the Money in the Bank match. Otis won, and as far as Rey is concerned, he should be able to cash in the contract whenever he wants. Asuka testifies next. She yells in Japanese. JBL turns to the stenographer and asks if he got any of that. It's Teddy Long in a random cameo. "Every single word, playa."

Tucker testifies next. He says Otis is sensitive and Miz crossed the line by getting Mandy Rose traded to Raw. Miz asks if Tucker is saying that Miz deserved all the assault and destruction of property he got from Otis. Tucker says basically yes. Miz asks if it isn't true that Otis has neglected the Money in the Bank contract. Tucker says Otis has been obsessed with beating up Miz since Miz started screwing with his life. And Tucker would like to beat the crap out of Miz too. JBL calls a recess and says he'll deliver his verdict after that. Smackdown takes a commercial break.

