WWE Smackdown Recap – Why, Murphy, Why?!

On WWE Smackdown this week, Ruby Riott earns her place while Murphy and Jey Uso learn their place! We're in the home stretch here, folks!

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel: Smackdown Edition. We don't yet know who the next president is, but we will find out who will represent Smackdown at Survivor Series. And what's more important in the grand scheme of things? Okay, sure, the presidency. But come on, you know Trump isn't gonna stop bitching until, well, forever, but at least until January. So let's just sit back and enjoy some wrasslin', or what passes for it on WWE television at least.

WWE Smackdown Recap for November 6th, 2020 Part 1

Natalya comes to the ring. Ruby Riott and Zelina Vega are already there. They have a triple threat match to qualify for Survivor Series. Ruby has a new haircut. A pixie cut, sort of. Riott wins the match in a twist on the spot where she has Zelina in a crossface while Natalya has her in the Sharpshooter. But Natalya lets go of the hold for some reason, and then Zelina taps.

Ruby Riott defeats Natalya and Zelina Vega to qualify for the Smackdown women's Survivor Series.

Enjoy that, folks. It's not often a WWE match ends unexpectedly.

The Street Profits talk to Big E backstage. They invite him to the Champions Lounge. They want tips for their match with the New Day at Survivor Series. Big E isn't gonna sell out his friends. They all have a good laugh about it. While they're laughing, Billie Kay joins them and laughs too. She says she was a former member of the Raw roster and could have inside information for them. Angelo Dawkins points out they were both on the Raw roster at the same time. There really was no point to that segment.

Otis comes out. I hate his theme song. Smackdown takes a commercial break. The Progressive Match Flo of the week is the nineteen-year-old Aalyah Mysterio declaring her love for Murphy and then making out with him in the ring in front of her dad and brother and Seth Rollins. The look on Rollins' face!

Seth Rollins comes to the ring, and they have a match. Rey, Dominik, and the nineteen-year-old Aalyah Mysterio watch from backstage. Murphy comes out to watch from ringside, intimidating Rollins. But he ends up helping Rollins by distracting Otis. So, uh… what's going on here?

Seth Rollins defeats Murphy to qualify for the men's Survivor Series team.

Afterward, Rollins catches up with Murphy backstage. He wants Murphy to confirm he saw what he thinks he saw. Murphy points at Rollins. "Messiah." Then at himself. "Disciple," Rollins asks hi to say it again. He does. Rollins is thrilled. He knew the Mysterio family would never accept Murphy, but Rollins does. He welcomes him back into the fold.

The nineteen-year-old Aalyah runs up afterward and starts shoving him. She wants to know what that was all about. Murphy tells her he knows what he's doing, and she needs to trust him. It's "for the greater good."

I don't even care if this angle makes sense. I just love every horrible, trashy thing about it.

Michael Cole interviews Lars Sullivan about his childhood. F*** this garbage. Jey Uso heads to the ring, and Smackdown takes a commercial break. Kayla Braxton interviews Kevin Owens after that. He cuts a promo about speaking his mind and not caring about what Roman Reigns or Paul Heyman think about it and also about Jey Uso being a coward, basically.

Owens comes out to the ring, and he and Uso have a main event match. Roman Reigns watches the match from backstage and dispatches Paul Heyman to ringside. The match goes on for a while more, and then Roman's music plays, distracting Owens so Uso can hit a splash and win.

Jey Uso defeats Kevin Owens to defend the honor of his family.

Roman comes out for real after the match. He puts his arm around Uso. Smackdown goes off the air. A decent main event and I'm enjoying the story of Jey Uso's fall and, presumably, eventual redemption. Who would've thought Smackdown in 2020 would look to make a bonafide singles star out of Jey Uso? Of course, this year has been nothing if not unpredictable.

Come back here tomorrow for AEW Full Gear coverage from yours truly. And now, I leave you with this.

