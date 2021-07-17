WWE Smackdown Review 7/16/21: Okay, Everyone Can Go Home Now

After showing the video package Vince McMahon posted on Twitter earlier in the day celebrating all the great moments in WWE history with fans in the building, plus that time Elias insulted a sports team, Vince McMahon opened WWE Smackdown by walking out on the stage, asking everyone where the hell they've been, and promptly leaving. SO began the first episode of WWE Smackdown in 70 weeks to feature a live audience. WWE capitalized on this milestone by… checks notes… keeping the crowd volume low and piping in fake crowd noise like they were in the Thunderdome anyway. Yep. Sounds about right.

Edge and The Mysterios lost a six-man tag match to Roman Reigns and the Usos when one of the Usos remained sober enough to roll up Dominik or the win. After the match, Roman tried to put Edge in the crossface with a piece of broken chair, but Edge speared him and did the same to him. This is the sort of thing WWE does when it knows someone is going to lose at the PPV but wants to pretend they "still look good." Hey, it's the first match of WWE's post-pandemic era! Might as well watch it.

After the match, Edge cut a promo on Roman backstage. Seth Rollins laughed at him for it.

Sami Zayn came out to berate the crowd about the conspiracy against him. The crowd was willing to go along with it, so Sami had to pretend they weren't chanting Justice for Sami (which they were) so he could turn on them. Finn Balor made a surprise return to Smackdown from NXT and gave Zayn the Scorpion Death Drop. "Winter is here, Tony!" – JR. My God. They rip off everything! (RIP Hyatte). Watch it. It's short.

"Shotzi and Nox" defeated Natalya and Tamina for the second week in a row, with some distraction from the outside by a bickering Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega. First of all, I know it's only been two weeks, but I am already 100% fed up with how stupid "Shotzi and Nox" sounds. Let people have two god damn names, you weirdos! Also, since "Shotzi and Nox" (ugh) have beat the champs twice, we can assume they'll lose the eventual title match, because god forbid anyone actually go over. Yes, it's the second match of Smackdown and I've already lost all goodwill from the fans coming back. This is not going well. Skip it.

Bianca Belair beat Carmella in a match that had a few scares, but from which everyone escaped without major injury. Actually, though it started out a bit sloppy, these two found their chemistry and got in a groove midway through and the match was fine from there. They get a pass since it was short notice with the Bayley injury. Give it a watch.

Otis jumped Cesaro before a match. Then a minute into the match, Chad Cable interfered, but ended up getting the big swing. Don't waste your time.

Big E made fun of Paul Heyman backstage as an excuse to get the crowd to sing along with his catchphrases. It worked. It's nice to see.

Baron Corbin, who stopped shaving his head and facial hair for a few days, came out looking disheveled to announce his crowdfunding campaign to get back on his feet. Kevin Owens interrupted, and though he probably wasn't there to donate, Corbin pointing out Owens definitely doesn't spend his money on his wardrobe didn't help. Owens gave Corbin the Stunner and left. I like Kevin Owens. But he's no Stone Cold. Watch it, I guess.

Smackdown ended with a main event fatal four-way to promote the Money in the Bank ladder match. Seth Rollins won, stomping Big E on the ladder, while Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens were occupied outside the ring. It was an abrupt match with some cool spots that I think did its job of making me want to see more at the PPV.

For WWE's big return to live crowds, WWE Smackdown this week underdelivered. It wasn't necessarily bad, but it wasn't the triumphant homecoming it tried to be. Fans will be excited just to be there for a while, but it won't be long before they turn on the product if WWE continues to deliver the same mediocre crap they've been putting out throughout the pandemic. The one thing that might have made a big difference — a loud and unpredictable crowd — was of course mitigated by piped-in noise, so it didn't even have that going for it. Overall, an underwhelming return for WWE.

Here's some more stuff that happened off the air on Smackdown, some of which is arguably more interesting than what made it on the air.

