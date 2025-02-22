Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Review: Storytelling Beats Wrestling Every Time

The Chadster objectively reviews WWE SmackDown, where The Final Boss showed Tony Khan how real wrestling storytelling works! 😱

Article Summary The Rock & Cody Rhodes deliver epic WrestleMania storytelling on WWE SmackDown.

Jimmy Uso defeats Drew McIntyre in a hard-hitting match, showcasing WWE's superior booking.

SmackDown's women's division shines with Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae.

Tag team excellence as DIY defends titles against Pretty Deadly and Street Profits.

The Chadster has to say, last night's WWE SmackDown was exactly what professional wrestling should be, and The Chadster can't help but notice how much better it was than anything Tony Khan could ever produce with AEW Dynamite or AEW Rampage 💪

First of all, The Chadster needs to get something off The Chadster's chest. Last night, The Chadster had another Tony Khan nightmare 😱 The Chadster was in the Smoothie King Center, watching WWE SmackDown, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the crowd wearing a Jaguars jersey. He started chasing The Chadster through the arena, throwing White Claws at The Chadster while singing "When The Sickos Go Marching In" in a mocking tone. The Chadster ran into The Rock's locker room for safety, but when The Chadster turned around, Tony Khan was there wearing The Final Boss t-shirt and whispering "I want your soul, Chad" in The Chadster's ear. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading The Chadster's dreams! 😡

But anyway, WWE SmackDown was absolutely incredible from start to finish 🌟 Jimmy Uso scored a huge victory over Drew McIntyre, which just shows how WWE knows how to book proper wrestling matches, unlike Tony Khan who would have probably had them doing flips and dives for no reason.

The tag team action on WWE SmackDown was especially spectacular, with DIY defending their titles against Pretty Deadly before The Street Profits made their presence felt. This is how you book tag team wrestling – not like Tony Khan's spotfests that literally stab Triple H right in the back 🗡️

The tag team match between Carmelo Hayes and The Miz against R-Truth and LA Knight was exactly what tag team wrestling should be 🤼‍♂️ When R-Truth thought LA Knight was named after Louisiana, it showed how WWE understands comedy, unlike Tony Khan who probably would have had wrestlers making inside references that only 12 hardcore fans understand. Shinsuke Nakamura interfering to help Hayes get the win was pure storytelling perfection 👌

The women's division was on fire on WWE SmackDown with Tiffany Stratton facing Candice LeRae. This match proved why WWE's women's division is light years ahead of AEW's, which Tony Khan books like he's playing with action figures. Stratton hitting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the win was chef's kiss – not like those spotfests Tony Khan has his women doing that literally stab Triple H right in the back 🗡️

And how about that segment with Naomi and Liv Morgan? Even though it didn't get to be a proper match because of the brawl, it showed how WWE can create drama and tension without relying on 20-minute matches that go nowhere. Nick Aldis showing authority and putting Chelsea Green in her place next week is exactly how wrestling authority figures should act, unlike Tony Khan who just appears on camera to announce matches like he's booking a backyard federation 😤

But the highlight of WWE SmackDown was definitely The Final Boss himself, The Rock, who made a huge WrestleMania announcement and had an amazing segment with Cody Rhodes. The way The Rock talked about wanting Cody's soul was pure storytelling genius. This is what Tony Khan and AEW don't understand – wrestling isn't about matches, it's about moments and storytelling! The Rock even explained this perfectly at the media scrum afterward.

Speaking of which, The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne how The Rock's promo was a masterclass in storytelling, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. The Chadster knows it's because Tony Khan has poisoned the wrestling business so much that even The Chadster's own wife can't appreciate proper wrestling anymore. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

The main event saw Damian Priest and Braun Strowman defeat Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa in exactly the kind of hard-hitting match that WWE does best. You won't see this kind of quality on AEW, where they're too busy doing synchronized dancing or whatever it is Tony Khan thinks wrestling should be 🙄

As Eric Bischoff said on his podcast this week, "AEW needs to realize that real wrestling isn't about moves, it's about moments like The Rock creating compelling television without ever having to wrestle a match. That's true storytelling, as Michael Cole will tell you." And The Chadster couldn't agree more – Eric Bischoff definitely has the Chad McMahon Seal of Unbiased Wrestling Journalism Approval™️ ✅

The bottom line is that WWE SmackDown continues to show why WWE is the pinnacle of sports entertainment. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when Tony Khan tries to compete with this level of excellence. Tony Khan just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business 💯

The Chadster is going to celebrate this amazing episode of WWE SmackDown by drinking a White Claw in The Chadster's Mazda Miata while listening to Smash Mouth's "All Star" because somebody once told The Chadster the world was gonna roll The Chadster, but WWE keeps proving Tony Khan ain't the sharpest tool in the shed! 🎵🚗

