WWE Smackdown Star to Finally Wrestle Topless at Clash of Champions

It's been a long time since the Attitude Era, but could WWE be about to bring back one of pro wrestling's most time-honored traditions: gratuitous nudity? That seems to be the case according to a promise recently made by a WWE Smackdown star. Scroll down below if you want to be spoiled on the surprise.

Which WWE Smackdown star has promised to wrestle without a shirt on at the upcoming Clash of Champions PPV? It will be the first time we've seen this particular Smackdown wrestler without a top on, and fans have been dying to get a look at their bare chest for some time. Can you guess who it is? Find out after the spoiler warning.

You've probably guessed by now, but the Smackdown superstar that will bare it all at Clash of Champions this weekend is none other than The Big Dog, Roman Reigns. That's right; Reigns will be ditching his bulletproof vest for the first time ever to wrestle completely topless at the PPV. It's enough to make a WWE fan shout "hoooooooaaaah!"

"To fans that want me to change my gear, get over it," said WWE Smackdown star Roman Reigns at a recent charity event, according to a transcription from Wrestling Inc. "I'm not going to go out there in trunks. However, if you watch me this Sunday, you'll probably see me with my shirt off. That's the only change I'm making [to my attire]."

"I'm not perfect or a bodybuilder," he continued. "But I feel confident to go out there and be a scary-looking athlete. Ever since I entered the wrestling business, I did not want my outfit to become a talking point. I've always felt like the superstar and not just 'a costume guy.'"

Like all WWE fans, we'll be looking forward to it, Big Dog.