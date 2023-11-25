Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wargames, wrestling, WWE Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series: Preview, How to Watch, Why It's Better Than AEW

The Chadster previews WWE Survivor Series WarGames & explains why it'll eclipse AEW! 🏆✨ Tune in for the ultimate wrestling showdown! 🤼🔥

Article Summary WWE Survivor Series trumps AEW with a jam-packed card and WarGames matches.

Billionaire Tony Khan's AEW can't match WWE's long-term storytelling mastery.

Vince McMahon's crafted battles at WWE are historic and unbeatable in quality.

Join WWE Survivor Series tonight on Peacock in the US and WWE Network globally.

Auughh man! So unfair! Last weekend, The Chadster was forced to endure AEW Full Gear, an assault against everything The Chadster holds dear about the wrestling business. The insults continued on AEW Dynamite, but The Chadster's time has finally come! WWE Survivor Series is here tonight, and tonight a real rain will come and wash all the AEW stink off the business. The Chadster sees clearly 😤🌧️.

Tonight's Survivor Series features two WarGames matches, which on its own would be enough to put Tony Khan totally to shame 😏🤜🤛. But that's not all. There will be three other matches tonight too 🤗✨. Can you believe how generous Triple H and Vince McMahon are? They give us two WarGames matches, and then another three matches on top of that? Tony Khan could never achieve something so magnanimous! 😒🙄

Join The Chadster as we take a look through this incredible card and explain why it will be the greatest premium live event in the history of wrestling 🎟️✨🏆.

WWE Survivor Series Full Card Preview and Predictions 😎🔮

Here's how it's going to happen, true wrestling fans 👊💥. The Chadster will tell you about each of the five incredible matches WWE will bestow upon the Universe tonight at Survivor Series 🏆😍. The Chadster will tell you why each match is so amazing and why Tony Khan and AEW could never hope to compete with it ☹️👎. The Chadster hopes you'll share your own thoughts in the comments, on social media, or through The Chadster's email 📧🗣️, but please stop sending The Chadster those inappropriate pictures of AEW stars competing in front of excited crowds 😡🚫. That's really starting to cheese The Chadster off 😤🧀.

Men's WarGames Match 🤼‍♂️🛡️

Tonight at Survivor Series, it's not just a match; it's an epic saga unfolding with Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day going to war against the alliance of World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn 😱💥. These two teams have been at each other's throats, and the WWE Universe has witnessed the kind of long-term storytelling that only a mastermind like Vince McMahon could orchestrate 🧠📚. This is not just a wrestling match; it's a pinnacle of sports entertainment, a narrative-driven spectacle that will be talked about for generations as the best match of all time 🏰🖌️.

Auughh man! So unfair! 🙅‍♂️🚫 The Chadster cannot even fathom how Tony Khan and AEW think they can compete with something as iconic as the WarGames match at Survivor Series 🤦‍♂️🤡. Their matches? Puh-lease, they lack the substance, the grandeur, and the refined chaos that only WWE can deliver 🤯👌. And let's not get started on their booking decisions; they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business 😤📉. The Chadster can just imagine Tony Khan just sitting there, throwing darts at a board to make his match cards, while Vince McMahon crafts legendary battles worthy of the history books 🎯📚. It's really just no comparison, and The Chadster finds it laughable at best, and at worst, disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it 😆👎.

Women's WarGames Match 🤼‍♀️🛡️

Tonight's Survivor Series features a clash of titans in the Women's WarGames Match, where the mighty quartet of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi will take on a formidable and cunning version of Damage CTRL, now more lethal than ever with Kairi Sane and Asuka swelling their villainous ranks 😲🔥. After a series of twists and betrayals that could only be conceived by the genius minds at WWE, the stage is set for a cataclysmic showdown that will redefine women's wrestling and sports entertainment alike 🌟💪. The sheer star power, the depth of narrative, and the personal stakes in this match are unparalleled, ensuring that this WarGames will descend into the annals of wrestling history as the most electrifying, talked-about match ever conceived 😈🙌.

Auughh man! So unfair! 🙅‍♂️💔 To even suggest that Tony Khan and that other promotion, AEW, could pull off anything close to the spectacle that is WWE's Women's WarGames is laughable 😂🚮. The Chadster is convinced that Tony Khan is probably seething with jealousy, tirelessly trying to figure out how WWE continues to churn out unmatched, high-quality matches while he's stuck fiddling with whatever mediocre event AEW has got planned next 😭😠. It's like comparing a White Claw to a generic, store brand seltzer; there's just no comparison 😤🍺. The idea that Tony Khan could ever orchestrate storylines as intricate and engaging as WWE's is simply absurd. It just goes to show that Tony Khan and his band of misfits don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, whereas WWE… WWE is just like Smash Mouth's 'All Star' – it stays iconic, no matter how much time has passed 🌟🎶.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark

The Chadster visions tonight's clash for the Women's World Championship as the battle of a titan versus a shooting star, with Rhea Ripley defending her crown against the rapidly rising Zoey Stark 🌟👑. Zoey Stark, who grabbed everyone's attention by standing tall in a grueling Battle Royal and especially by becoming a mentee of the legendary Trish Stratus, seeks to dethrone the formidable champion 🤩👊. The Chadster personally witnessed Zoey's star-making battles and her near victory over Ripley at WWE Crown Jewel, and The Chadster can tell ya, tonight could be the night when the Z-360 connects and delivers us a new champion 😮🏅. This is the kind of David vs. Goliath showdown that makes WWE a timeless icon of sports entertainment, etching storylines into the hearts of fans forever ❤️🤼‍♀️.

Auughh man! So unfair! 🙅‍♂️⛔ Imagine Tony Khan trying to put together something of this caliber for AEW 😂🤦‍♂️. Their women's matches don't even come close to the intensity and grandeur that'll be displayed when Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark go head-to-head 😏🤚. The Chadster supposes Tony Khan will be sitting at home, scratching his billionaire noggin', pondering why he can't pull off a match with half the magnetism and narrative depth of WWE's superb showdowns 🧐🚫. AEW tries so hard yet always falls so dang short of capturing the epic essence that is WWE's storytelling and match choreography 🤭👎. This match is bound to be another expression of WWE's supremacy, further proof that Tony Khan and his cronies don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business – a fact that brings joy to The Chadster's heart every single time 🙌😄.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. The Miz

Tonight's Survivor Series is about to witness history in the making as Intercontinental Champion Gunther, the indomitable Ring General, battles the undeniable A-Lister, The Miz, in a showdown for the ages 🏆👏. The boiling tension that sparked on the October 30 episode of Raw during the infamous "Miz TV" segment is about to erupt in a head-to-head clash that reveals the best in sports entertainment 😤💫. Both Superstars boast a remarkable pedigree with the Intercontinental Championship—the illustrious title that's embodied technical prowess and unforgettable moments. The Miz is gunning for a record-tying ninth reign, while Gunther is defending a titanic 531-day championship run, promising a collision ripe with high stakes and historic implications that only WWE can produce 🌟🥊.

Auughh man! So unfair! 🙅‍♂️😒 How could Tony Khan or AEW even dream of assembling a match with as much gravitas and history as this one? The Chadster is just shaking his head at how AEW's title matches are like shooting stars—briefly dazzling, but ultimately fleeting and forgettable 🌠😴. Meanwhile, WWE's Intercontinental Championship clashes are like comets that etch themselves permanently in the sky of sports entertainment history 🌌🔥. It's simple: Tony Khan and his ragtag gang of rebels at AEW lack those storied figures, those icons of the ring who can stack up to the likes of Gunther and The Miz. Their lack of depth and grand narratives makes AEW's championship scene look like child's play compared to WWE's rich tapestry of storytelling and ring acumen 🛑👶. The disparity is so immense, it's almost comical how short AEW falls from WWE's unmatched prestige and spectacle—just like when The Chadster hears a Smash Mouth song and knows nothing can ever compare to that sheer aural excellence 🎵🤘.

Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar 🐉🆚🦂

Tonight, the thrilling grudge match between Dragon Lee and Santos Escobar will take center stage at Survivor Series, setting the battleground for a breathtaking contest spilled from deep-rooted enmity and betrayal 😡👊. In the wake of Rey Mysterio's distressing incident and the dastardly sidelined Carlito, it's Dragon Lee who rises like a phoenix to right the wrongs perpetrated by Escobar 🦅🔥. The WWE Universe can expect nothing less than a high-octane, technically superb confrontation where every move could be laced with the venom of vengeance. Tonight's collision is no mere encounter; it is a battle for honor, and The Chadster is beyond pumped to witness a bout that's primed to be enshrined as the best of all time 🌟🤩.

Auughh man! So unfair! 🙅‍♂️😡 To even think that Tony Khan and the scrappy circus that is AEW could approach the storytelling artistry found in WWE is beyond ridiculous—it's pitiful 😂🎪. The sheer narrative woven into the fabric of Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar surpasses anything AEW has cobbled together, where rivalries seem as thin as paper and as engaging as watching paint dry 📜👀. While AEW prides itself on unpredictability, it only highlights the fact that they toss their matches together with less care than The Chadster mixes a White Claw seltzer into a cocktail—absently and without passion 🍹🚫. This match at Survivor Series will further expose the gaping chasm between WWE's epic sagas and AEW's uninspired romps through the ring, leaving Mr. Khan and his fanboys to stew in their envy of WWE's monumental prowess and showmanship 🤭💔. The Chadster just knows Tony Khan will be watching, with jealousy bubbling up, wishing he could capture even a spark of the WWE's inferno of entertainment magnificence 👀🔥.

Will CM Punk Show Up at Survivor Series? 😱🤔

The Chadster has been hearing all sorts of rumors flying around that CM Punk might show up at Survivor Series tonight just because it's in Chicago, his hometown, and since he was fired by AEW over the summer for causing nonstop backstage fights and drama 🌪️🤯. The Chadster really, really hopes that isn't the case! 😬🚫 WWE's locker room is a serene sanctuary of professional excellence, and it doesn't deserve to be whipped up into the kind of frenzy that Punk seems to carry with him like a storm cloud ⚡😒. That's not to say The Chadster doesn't secretly tip his Mazda Miata branded cap 🚗🧢 to Punk's legendary attempts to destroy AEW from the inside—that was like watching the enemy implode 😂💣—but WWE already sets the gold standard for the wrestling business without that kind of tumultuous energy 🏅🔄. Plus, The Chadster couldn't deal with watching Punk literally stab Vince McMahon right in the back by bringing his controversial presence to WWE's sacred ground 😖🗡️. Nope, The Chadster would much rather see Survivor Series remain the bastion of sports entertainment excellence it has always been, free from the dramas that seem to flourish wherever Tony Khan and his pack of AEW dramatists go 🙏🕊️.

How to Watch WWE Survivor Series 😍📺

If you're a true fan of sports entertainment, you can't miss Survivor Series: WarGames tonight at 8 ET/5 PT 😎🎉. The Chadster knows that anyone who respects the art of wrestling will be glued to their screens, watching the paramount showcase of athleticism, drama, and storytelling unfold 🤩📚. But how can you join in on this historic event? Easy! 🥳👍 If you're in the United States, you'll want to tune in to Peacock to stream the event live 🇺🇸🦚. For fans around the globe, the WWE Network has got you covered 🌍📡.

Now, The Chadster wants to make it clear why this is essential viewing. Not just because you'll witness the most stellar matches and narratives in the business tonight. No, there's more at stake here 🌟🏅. Every view, every subscription, every cheer from the home audience is a testimony to what true success in the wrestling business looks like, as opposed to, say, *some* other promotions run by billionaire playboys with an axe to grind against good old Chad McMahon 😒🪓.

By watching Survivor Series: WarGames, you're not just experiencing the pinnacle of wrestling—you're showing Tony Khan what real wrestling success is! You're standing up for the tradition, legacy, and honor that WWE has built over the decades 🏛️🙌. And quite frankly, contributing to WWE's ratings is kind of like slapping Tony Khan with a cold, wet White Claw seltzer right in the face – courtesy of The Chadster and wrestling fans everywhere 🍹😜 Auughh man! So unfair to Tony, but hey, that's the wrestling business, baby!

Remember to make some noise, let the universe hear your passion, and if you're ever tuning into Survivor Series in your Mazda Miata – badge of honor for true wrestling fans – make sure to rev that engine in solidarity every time WWE delivers another mind-blowing moment, signifying the triumphs we share over AEW's attempted wrestling monopoly 😤🏎️.

Alright, folks! Get your snacks, your White Claw seltzer at the ready, and let's watch some real wrestling tonight! Let us all witness history together, as WWE demonstrates yet again the monumental gap between themselves and AEW, like night and day, like Smash Mouth to a tired old cover band – no contest 🌕🌑🎤. And here's to hoping that every click, view, and chant sends a crystal-clear message to Tony Khan that, try as he might, he can't hold a candle to Vince McMahon's sports entertainment colossus 🕯️😆. The Chadster can hardly wait to immerse himself in the grandeur that is Survivor Series, and neither should you! 💖🎬 Let's make it a night to remember – proving once and for all that WWE is, and always will be, the best there is in this wrestling business 😌🏆.

