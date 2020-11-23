WWE Survivor Series Results – Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

Women's champions Asuka and Sasha Banks went head to head at WWE Survivor Series. Who came out on top? Find out here.

WWE Survivor Series emanates Sunday, November 22nd, from the Thunderdome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The final WWE PPV will be broadcast from that location, as the Thunderdome is moving to Tampa Bay in December.

So far tonight at Survivor Series, we've seen The Gobbledy Gooker make a shocking return during the Kickoff show to win the WWE 24/7 Championship from R-Truth. The Miz also won a battle royal during that event to put Team Raw up 1-0 in the battle of the brands. In the men's Survivor Series elimination match, which opened up the main card, Raw won, evening the score (and seemingly bringing the previously-divided team together). The Street Profits defeated The New Day after that to put Smackdown up one, but then Bobby Lashley beat Sami Zayn to make the score even at 2-2 again.

Still yet to come tonight is the women's Survivor Series elimination match, a tribute to The Undertaker, and two more champion vs. champion matches, Sasha Banks facing Asuka and Drew McIntyre facing Roman Reigns. The women's champion vs. champion match is up next, so let's get right to it.

WWE Survivor Series Results Part 5 – Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

Backstage, Roman Reigns is disappointed in Jey Uso because Smackdown lost their Survivor Series match. Jimmy tries to stick up for his brother, but Roman dismisses him. Roman lectures Jey Uso. He says Uso can't control the team because the team doesn't respect him. That means they don't respect Roman or their family. If Uso can't make them respect the family, he has no place at the table. he tells Uso to get lost. "I don't have time for losers. Not tonight."

Asuka comes to the ring, followed by Sasha Banks, for the champion vs. champion match. They get right to it. Banks has never beaten Asuka one-on-one, but Banks has also never held a main roster title for more than one defense, so this is a whole new Sasha.

They go head to head for a bit, and Sasha ends up getting the best of the first extended exchange, hitting a backstabber that sends Asuka rolling out of the ring for a break. Sasha holds the ropes for her on the way back in and goes right back after her, but this time, Asuka gets the best of the exchange and butt attacks Sasha out of the ring.

Asuka works Sasha's limbs as she takes control of this match for a while. She kicks Sasha's ass until the fight spills outside, and Banks is able to take control by attacking Asuka as she tries to get back in the ring. They fight outside for a bit, and on the way back in, Sasha dodges a butt attack attempt and hits another backstabber, this time getting a two-count.

Banks hits a running knee strike and goes up top for a frog splash, but Asuka dodges. Banks puts on the Banks Statement, but Asuka won't tap. She reverses to an Asuka Lock, and Sasha fights out of that. They fight some more, and Sasha gets Asuka with a pinning combo for the win.

Sasha Banks defeats Asuka via pinfall.

This was a good match that was cut a little short with an abrupt ending, though it was the right way to end this one here at Survivor Series. Sasha needed the win because of her history with the championship. But Asuka hasn't exactly been showcased lately and couldn't take a decisive loss here. So the quick pin in a match that could have gone either way (maybe even leaning more toward Asuka) was the right way to go.

The Gobbledy Gooker, current 24/7 Champion, is seen backstage. He finds a pile of birdseed and starts tossing it in the air. Akira Tozawa shows up and pins him, but then R-Truth shows up and pins Tozawa to get the title back.

The current Survivor Series score is now 3-2 Smackdown. Bleeding Cool's live coverage of WWE Survivor Series continues. If you're reading this later, click down below for links to all the articles. If you're following along live, click here.