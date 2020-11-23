WWE Survivor Series Results – The New Day vs. The Street Profits

The New Day took on The Street Profits in a Raw vs. Smackdown champions match at WWE Survivor Series. Which team won? Find out here!

WWE Survivor Series emanates Sunday, November 22nd, from the Thunderdome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The final WWE PPV will be broadcast from that location, as the Thunderdome is moving to Tampa Bay in December.

So far tonight at Survivor Series, we've seen The Gobbledy Gooker make a shocking return during the Kickoff show to win the WWE 24/7 Championship from R-Truth. The Miz also won a battle royal during that event to put Team Raw up 1-0 in the battle of the brands. In the men's Survivor Series elimination match, which opened up the main card, Raw won, evening the score (and seemingly bringing the previously-divided team together).

Still yet to come tonight is the women's Survivor Series elimination match, a tribute to The Undertaker, and four champion vs. champion matches: Bobby Lashley takes on Sami Zayn, The New Day take on the Street Profits, Sasha Banks faces Asuka, and Drew McIntyre faces Roman Reigns. The tag team championship match is up next, so let's get to it.

WWE Survivor Series Results Part 3 – The New Day vs. The Street Profits

Big E comes out with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. They're dressed up in Gears of War 5 costumes to promote their inclusion as playable characters in that game. With that in mind, we get a commercial for that. Then the Street Profits are seen backstage, where they cut a promo putting over The Undertaker. They claim they're gonna start their own Undertaker-like legacy tonight by kicking The New Day's ass. Then they come to the ring. Tom Phillips says they're wearing special Ric Flair sneakers. Big E does not stay at ringside for the match.

Xavier Woods and Angelo Dawkins kick off the match, but Woods quickly tags in Kofi Kingston. Ford tags in after that, and he and Kingston get down to business. This match is conducted with the respect one expects from two babyface teams.

Before long, Kingston finds himself in trouble, and the Profits take turns kicking his ass. But a couple of dives later, and Kingston is back in control as Survivor Series heads to a commercial… wait, sorry, reflex reaction for whenever I see a dive in WWE. This is a PPV, so no commercials. Well, fewer commercials.

Ford takes a beating from The New Day on behalf of the Street Profits. The New Day even heel it up a little bit, abusing one of the Street Profits' red solo cups. Eventually, Dawkins gets the hot tag and takes on both members of the New Day, but he cannot put them away.

The Street Profits work over Woods now and try a few tandem moves but can't keep him down for the three-count. Woods tags in Kofi, and they hit Midnight Hour on Ford, but he kicks out. Kingston hits him with a few Boom Drops and psyches up for the finish, but Ford fights back and hits a frogsplash, which Kingston kicks out of.

Kingston hits SOS, but Dawkins breaks up the pin. Woods dropkicks him out of the ring. Kingston tags in Woods and goes for Trouble in Paradise but misses, and Ford hits it on him instead. Woods hits Ford with a gutbuster, but Ford kicks out. Ford tags in Dawkins and puts Woods up on his shoulder. Dawkins hits a blockbuster off the top rope and gets the pin.

The Street Profits defeat The New Day via pinfall.

Everyone is friends again after the match.

This was a pretty good match, and both teams came out of it looking pretty good. I wouldn't mind a rematch someday with actual stakes, but this wasn't too bad for the Survivor Series format. I could have done with a couple of minutes shaved off.

The Street Profits winning was the right move here. They're the team on the rise, and this loss won't hurt the New Day. This puts Smackdown up 2-1 in the brand showdown, though plenty of matches are left to go.

