WWE Touts 2-Night Ticket Sales for WrestleMania, Fails to Top All In

Your El Presidente breaks down WWE's WrestleMania 40 press release that attempts to overshadow AEW's All In ticket sales by combining numbers for the two-night event.

Hola, comrades! Your fearless El Presidente is here, broadcasting electrifying wrestling news from my covert gold-plated submarine, submerged deep within the waters of the Panama Canal. If you detect the whirring of helicopter blades, pay it no heed! Those pesky American CIA operatives have finally figured out my location, for the hundredth time, or so they think! Their futile reconnaissance missions, however, won't hinder our dive into WWE's press release about WrestleMania ticket sales.

So, we hear that WWE is making a blustering noise that WrestleMania 40 has broken all-time gate records in a single day. Now, I must say, that's quite an achievement, amigos! More power to them – it warms my dictator heart to see the proletariat flocking to such entertainment. Selling more than 90,000 tickets?! Now that's a crowd that could make even my own military parade blush. Note to self: order the secret police to force more people to attend my next military parade.

But hold on to your lucha masks, comrades! Is it not a charming case of 'now you see it, now you don't' where the WWE is concerned? What I find fascinating, in the same way that I find the CIA's failed attempts to overthrow me fascinating, is how this grand achievement of WrestleMania is rolled out just as AEW's unforgettable All In attendance record at Wembley Stadium gains momentum. Quite a coincidence, yes? As my old friend Fidel Castro used to say, "In our world, there are no coincidences."

Now, it seems as though the behemoth of the wrestling world, WWE, is trying to upstage the burgeoning AEW's success by spreading its spectacle over two glorious nights at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Yet AEW's commendable 80k+ ticket sales were for one day alone. Is not the strength of the proletariat shown in one united surge, rather than diluted over multiple days? It's quite evident that the staggering WrestleMania numbers were achieved by splitting the spectacle over two nights! Does it not seem like a large-scale Ponzi scheme, similar to one the CIA could have cooked up? Hosting on two different nights, with twice the seating and twice the time, and they've just barely edged past AEW's one-night streak record at Wembley? It's almost laughable, like when the CIA thought they had infiltrated my secret book club. Come on, WWE, instead of emulating capitalist sleight of hand, let's stick to good, ol' fashioned wrestling for an honest day's wage, agreed?

Whether the WWE's strategy is to dwarf AEW's success or not is, of course, pure speculation – akin to the CIA guessing at my whereabouts. Yet we can't help but to speculate, can we? Especially when the timing is as impeccable as my dear friend, Kim Jong-un's hairdo.

In the end, though, competition breeds excellence. So whether it is WWE or AEW, may the greatest bout win! And in the spirit of socialism, may each spectator enjoy value for every hard-earned cent, whether they're ringside for a single night or spread the wrestling joy over more.

Discard the scorecards, comrades! I urge you all to relish the spectacle and the drama. Keep supporting the industry – because in the end, wrestling is for the people! Till next time, oh and don't forget, the revolution will not be televised, it will be live-streamed!

