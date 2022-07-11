WWE Touts Economic Impact of WrestleMania in Texas

WWE has found the solution to America's looming recession woes: all we need to do is hold a WrestleMania every month in every city in the country, and the problem will be solved. According to a press release from WWE, WrestleMania this year generated over $200 million for the Dallas/Arlington region in Texas, which the company says is a new record. The data is based on a study of the economic impact conducted by the Enigma Research Corporation.

From the press release:

Over the past 12 years, WrestleManiahas generated more than $1 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event. WrestleMania also generated approximately $24.8 million in federal, state and local taxes. A capacity crowd of 156,352 fans from all 50 states and 53 countries attended WWE's pop-culture extravaganza over the course of two nights this past April, making it the highest-grossing and most-attended event in WWE history. Key highlights from the study include: $206.5 million in direct, indirect and induced impact derived from spending by visitors to the Dallas/Arlington region for WrestleMania.

67% of fans that attended WrestleMania were from outside the Dallas/Arlington region and stayed an average of 3.5 nights.

$25.4 million was spent on hotels and accommodations within the Dallas/Arlington region.

The economic impact derived from WrestleMania Week was equal to the creation of 1,777 full-time jobs for the area.

The press release also features a number of congratulatory remarks by stuffed suits from WWE and the Dallas Cowboys (whose stadium hosted the event), as well as the mayor of Arlington, Jim Ross (not that Jim Ross). But does anyone really care about those? Didn't think so.

WrestleMania is set to happen on April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles next year, which is not nearly soon enough, considering the dire economic situation the country is facing.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Wrestlemania, wrestling, wwe