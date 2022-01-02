WWE WM38: Is Vince Eyeing Brock Lesnar/Roman Reigns to Unify Titles?

Okay, before I start in on the topic a personal message to Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods aka The New Day. Run. Run as fast as you can. Don't look back. Contractually, get the best lawyers you can to look over your contracts with microscopes for any out clauses. Hell, I'm sure the fans would GoFundMe to help with extra legal fees. Because the WWE is slow-killing your talent, potential, and long-term careers. Okay, so in case you didn't hear there was a major change in the card heading into Saturday night's WWE Day 1 PPV event (though are they really "PPV" anymore?). After confirming that he had tested positive for COVID-19 (and waves of healthy, positive vibes his way for a quick recovery), Roman Reigns was forced to bow out of his match with Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. So instead, Lesnar was added to Big E's WWE Championship title defense against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley, Yup, we had ourselves a Fatal 5-Way Championship match.

Now you were probably thinking like I was. This could actually work out because you could have Lesnar lose a match without ever getting pinned so you preserve the importance of the eventual Reigns/Lesnar match. You also boost Big E's title reign by having him retain in a match that Lesnar was in (even if there were three others in the match), adding more legitimacy to the RAW champ's run. And considering you're calling the event "Day 1" with the implication that it's the first day of a "fresh start," it would be a great way to live up to the hype instead of offering the same old, same old.

Well, clearly Vince McMahon and his gaggle of writers also saw Reigns' absence as an opportunity. An opportunity to do the "same old, same old." Because if you bet that Lesnar was going to take the title, congrats on your winnings. But Vince not only got to put the title around the waist of the dude who he wants wearing his title. He was also able to take a steaming s**t on the idea of Big E as champ and make Rollins, Owens, and Lashley look lesser in the process (though Lashley had some quality moments).

So I can't help but think that Vince is feeling pretty happy about where things stand. Reigns will still be WWE Universal champ when he returns and now he has Lesnar over on Monday nights holding the WWE Championship. So what better time than now to schedule a WWE Universal/Championship unification match for WrestleMania 38? While we know that this could all change a hundred different ways by the time this Monday's edition of RAW wraps, here are some quick pros and cons on why bringing the titles together under one champ is the way to go.

PROS: If Vince starts pushing that now, he's got a major storyline to work with for the next three months leading into the two-night WrestleMania 38 in April. There are so many variables that could be played with over that time that it could actually be… fun? And then you have the unification match during the first night of WM38… and here's the sweet part (thanks to Jeremy K. for this part). On the second night, you have the WWE Royal Rumble winner challenge for the title. And from the corporate standpoint, FOX and USA Network would no longer have to fight over who had the "bigger name" champ since it would be one title-holder appearing on both shows (with the Women's Title also needing to be unified). And you can't tell me that's it's not easier negotiating the number of times one champ appears on two networks than fighting over which champ has broader mainstream appeal. And both RAW and SmackDown would still have some separate titles so you don't have to ditch keeping the brands separate.

CONS: As much as we're leaning towards liking the idea of unifying the titles at WM38, there are some issues. First, with Tony Khan & AEW growing more and more into major mainstream acceptance, the move could be seen as a desperate, short-term adrenaline shot and not an actual "cure" for the WWE's woes. Also, the match would live or die based on two things the WWE isn't exactly known for lately: quality, intricate storyline writing over a three-month build-up that allows for changes and unexpected situations; and a roadmap to where things go post-WM38. Plus, FOX and USA Network are big players at the table on something like this. Because if they're not open to even discussing their shows losing their respective heavyweight championship titles for the sake of one titleholder who splits time between them, then that's an idea that's DOA.