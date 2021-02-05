Wynonna Earp Ending Run with Season 4; Final 6 Eps Premiere March 5

When Wynonna Earp returns to SYFY on Friday, March 10, it will be saddling up for its final, six-episode ride. The NBCUniversal network announced on Friday that the beloved series would be ending its run with its current fourth season. "I'd like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing 'Wynonna Earp' to our loyal and passionate audience," said Emily Andras, television creator, executive producer, and showrunner. "We couldn't be prouder of these last six episodes on SYFY and are thrilled to share them with our beloved fans, who have changed our lives forever. I have been honored to tell Wynonna and her family's story, and along with Seven24, Cineflix, and CTV Sci-Fi, are hopeful we can continue to share their inspiring tales in the future." Kicking off its final run on March 5 at 10 pm ET/PT, the series will air its series finale on Friday, April 9 at 10 pm ET/PT.

Known for its badass, unapologetic heroine (Melanie Scrofano), the series established itself as one that celebrates feminism and female empowerment. The four-time GLAAD-nominated drama brought smart, diverse, and LGBTQ-friendly storytelling to the Wild West- in large part due to Andras' goal of offering positive and realistic LGBTQ+ representation in her storytelling to oppose tropes and stereotypes. The SYFY series was also popular with viewers for its unique supernatural western setting, witty dialogue, and committed performances that blended comedy, drama, western, horror on an emotional rollercoaster that built an incredibly committed fanbase of Earpers.

"Every once in a while a show comes along with a powerful message that resonates beyond all expectations with its fans, and for SYFY that show has been 'Wynonna Earp,'" said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks. "We are so grateful to Emily Andras and her incredible team who brilliantly brought light to real issues around identity and sexuality throughout the series four-season run. From the very beginning, this show deeply connected with our viewers – reaching new fans every season, filling up Comic-Con theaters, securing write-in award nominations, and even landing multiple fan-funded Times Square billboards. To our 'Earpers,' we are so proud to have shared such an incredible narrative with all of you. Thank you for your passion and thank you for taking this journey with us."