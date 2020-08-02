Welcome back to your one-stop-shopping when it comes to previewing the fourth season of SYFY's Wynonna Earp. This week, we have preview images and a promo for "Friends in Low Places"- with Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) realizing pretty quickly (not even two full episodes in!) that for a proper family reunion to happen (big fan of family BBQs) she's going to need help… and that "help" is going to come with some fine print. Following that, SYFY continues its "Wynonna Earp 101" series with a look at Purgatory aka "Earp Country" as well as some important intel on those especially nasty big-bads, Revenants. Of course, we couldn't leave our the season's official trailer (because there's always new clues to dig for)- and all of that awaits your eyeballs below:

Wynonna Earp season 4, episode 2 "Friends in Low Places": Wynonna works with a new ally to rescue her family, but reunions come at a price.

In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that's just Monday…

SYFY's Wynonna Earp stars Melanie Scrofano, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga. Created by showrunner and executive producer Emily Andras, the series is produced in Calgary by SEVEN24 Films and distributed by IDW Entertainment. Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Ted Adams, David Ozer, Rick Jacobs, and Todd Berger also serve as executive producers.