Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 2 Preview; Purgatory, Revenants 101 Vids

Posted on | by Ray Flook | Comments

Welcome back to your one-stop-shopping when it comes to previewing the fourth season of SYFY's Wynonna Earp. This week, we have preview images and a promo for "Friends in Low Places"- with Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) realizing pretty quickly (not even two full episodes in!) that for a proper family reunion to happen (big fan of family BBQs) she's going to need help… and that "help" is going to come with some fine print. Following that, SYFY continues its "Wynonna Earp 101" series with a look at Purgatory aka "Earp Country" as well as some important intel on those especially nasty big-bads, Revenants. Of course, we couldn't leave our the season's official trailer (because there's always new clues to dig for)- and all of that awaits your eyeballs below:

Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 2 Preview; Purgatory, Revenants 101 Vids
(Photo by: SYFY and NBCUniversal)
WYNONNA EARP (Photo by: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY)
(Photo by: SYFY and NBCUniversal)
WYNONNA EARP (Photo by: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY)
(Photo by: SYFY and NBCUniversal)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEvo9mFlul8

Wynonna Earp season 4, episode 2 "Friends in Low Places": Wynonna works with a new ally to rescue her family, but reunions come at a price.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jr4lppQjQRc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CcvloZGTfNk
WYNONNA EARP (Photo by: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY)
(Photo by: SYFY and NBCUniversal)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XnI68aEEVWI&feature=emb_logo

In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that's just Monday…

WYNONNA EARP (Photo by: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY)
(Photo by: SYFY and NBCUniversal)

SYFY's Wynonna Earp stars Melanie Scrofano, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga. Created by showrunner and executive producer Emily Andras, the series is produced in Calgary by SEVEN24 Films and distributed by IDW Entertainment. Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Ted Adams, David Ozer, Rick Jacobs, and Todd Berger also serve as executive producers.

About Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought on board as staff in 2017.

twitter   instagram   envelope  