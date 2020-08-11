Welcome back to your mid-week(ish) preview for the next episode of SYFY's Wynonna Earp, with Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and Doc (Tim Rozon) finding out the really, really hard way that 18 months is two lifetimes in Purgatory. From a Glory Hole (get your minds out of the gutter) and a monster in the woods to rigged chili contests (being fed to a monster isn't exactly what we would call a "grand prize) and shady black ops folks who clearly need a few minutes of "alone time" with Wynonna. Which brings us to the following promo for "Afraid," and to be honest? We had to watch it twice when it first dropped because they got me with the "Rule #1/birth control" line. Following that, members of the cast gathered around the virtual campfire to take a deep dive into anything and everything "Look at Them Beans."

Melanie Scrofano, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga star in the SYFY series. Created by showrunner and executive producer Emily Andras, the series is produced in Calgary by SEVEN24 Films and distributed by IDW Entertainment. Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Ted Adams, David Ozer, Rick Jacobs, and Todd Berger also serve as executive producers.

In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that's just Monday…