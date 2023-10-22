Posted in: Amazon Studios, Cartoon Network, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, amazon prime video august, prime video, scott snyder, wytches
Wytches: Clean-Shaven Scott Snyder Excited for Writers' Room Reopen
A now-clean-shaven Scott Snyder is sharing his excitement over the Wytches writers' room reopening on Monday - and enjoying some Jake & Finn.
Heading into the weekend, we had some exciting news to pass along regarding Amazon's adaptation of writer Scott Snyder & artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches. After the WGA and AMPTP reached a tentative agreement to end the writers' strike (now since ratified), Snyder confirmed that a writers' room return date was set. And then, on Friday, Snyder went on to announce that the writers' room would be back to work on Monday, October 23rd – and that he was getting ready to go clean-shaven in honor of the occasion. Well, we are happy to report that the first part of the process has been achieved, with Snyder sharing his clean-shaven look while sharing his excitement over returning to production on the project (while also sharing that he was spending the day before binging Adventure Time with his kids.
Here's a look at a now-clean-shaven Snyder expressing his excitement over the writers' room reopening on Monday – followed by Snyder expressing a new-found appreciation for the Cartoon Network series:
In a May edition of his Substack newsletter, Snyder offered an update on how things were going heading into the strike. "The last week before this WGA strike hit was really intense in this writers' room for 'Wytches," Snyder shared. "I'm gonna start showing you some of the art that Jock did as concept art for some of it soon so you can see what we've been working on a little bit." As for what he had seen so far, Snyder was already sounding like he wished he could get the series on our screens tomorrow. "But the work has been fantastic. I mean, I'm so proud of the show. I really think it has a chance of being something that expands the perception of adult animation a bit. I mean, it's straight-up horror, but it's also really emotional and layered, and the art is really different for it," Snyder added. One key factor in helping things hit as well as they are is having a production partner committed to the cause. "So they're [Amazon] taking a really big swing with it, which I'm hugely grateful for, to try and do something that brings in a new audience in addition to capturing that audience that loves animation already. So that's the people that are doing 'Invincible,' so I'm very, very excited about it," he explained.
But if you're interested in understanding how the animated series process works, how Snyder learned that firsthand while juggling showrunner, comics & other responsibilities, and more, make sure to check out the entire post here. Previously, Snyder confirmed the writers' room for Amazon's eight-episode animated series take on Wytches. The line-up includes Marion Dayre (Echo, Better Call Saul), Jeff Howard (Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), playwright Harrison David Rivers (When Last We Flew), and Bornila Chatterjee (The Hungry, Shantaram).