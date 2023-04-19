Wytches/Nocterra: Scott Snyder Updates Streaming Series Adapts Between batters at the New York Yankees-Los Angeles Angels game, Scott Snyder updated the Wytches and Nocterra streaming series adaptations.

Even in the middle of a New York Yankees-Los Angeles Angels game (which the Yankees one in extra innings), it seems like we can still expect some interesting updates on two series adaptations that are in the works. Over the past few weeks, Snyder has been taking us along the writers' room process for Amazon's animated series take on his and artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches. But Snyder had a little something extra to add to the updates, offering some thoughts on the upcoming adaptation of his and Tony S. Daniel's Image Comics series Nocterra, originally announced in November 2021. And he did it while taking some time to do it between batters.

Here's a look at how Snyder kicked off his mini Q&A, followed by the highlights:

"Wytches" Update: The first season of Wytches will be 8 episodes (with a second season already green-lit). "It's honestly been wild. I have a co-showrunner, [Marion Dayre (Echo, Better Call Saul)], who I can't say enough good things about, and great writers in the room who love the comic and are all working to make something crazy brutal and moving all at once," Snyder shared when asked how he liked being a showrunner so far.

"Nocterra" Update: The live-action Nocterra streaming series has a home at Netflix with James Wan & Atomic Monster, and Snyder added, "We're really excited about the direction." As for a fan recommending Melissa Barrera (Keep Breathing, Scream VI) as Valentina "Val" Riggs: "She'd be great. We're big fans in our House."

Previously, Snyder confirmed who was making up the writers' room for Amazon's animated take on Wytches. The line-up includes Marion Dayre (Echo, Better Call Saul), Jeff Howard (Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), playwright Harrison David Rivers (When Last We Flew), and Bornila Chatterjee (The Hungry, Shantaram).