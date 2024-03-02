Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, jock, prime video, scott snyder, wytches

Wytches "Scary AF, Lots of Heart"; S01 Finale First Draft Done: Snyder

Showrunner Scott Snyder had a new update regarding Prime Video's animated adaptation of his and artist Jock's Image Comics series Wytches.

When we last checked in on Showrunner Scott Snyder, it was the middle of February, and he was spending his snow day reading some scripts from the first season of Amazon's Prime Video animated adaptation of his & artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches. By then, we had already learned that the writers' room had officially wrapped work and that it was time for visual development meetings. Now, a little more than two weeks later, we're getting some new intel from Snyder. It looks like the first draft of the Wytches Season 1 finale is finished – and Snyder can't wait for us to see what they've cooked up in their creative cauldron for us ahead of the animated series' 2025 debut. As for Season 2, it sounds like work on that is still on track for some time this spring. "Just finished the first draft [of] the season 1 finale of the 'Wytches' animated series for Amazon. Can't wait for you guys to see this thing. Really proud of all the great work by the writers. Scary AF, lots of heart," Snyder posted. "Couple months off now before season 2."

Wytches is "Present-Day Horror": Scott Snyder

In his December 1st Our Best Jackett Substack newsletter ("Newsletter #167: Season's Greetings!"), Snyder does an impressive job of explaining how a writers' room operates by taking us step-by-step through how the one he's running is shaping the season. At the end of his newsletter, Snyder offered some very interesting comparisons to give us a better sense of the vibe & tone we can expect from the animated series. It's just something we haven't seen on television." Snyder shared, "It's sort of extreme horror—real Clive Barker, John Carpenter, Paul Verhoeven too, like really body horror mixed with really high emotion, like really, I think, and I hope some resonant, substantive character work. So it's got these extremes like 'Invincible' where it's hyper-violent, hyper-scary because it's horror over here, but also hyper-emotional, and it has things that we really care about." The showrunner continued, "So it'll be a really big swing for animation because there isn't anything like it on TV. It's less genre than some of the other horror stuff that's there that I love, like I love 'Castlevania' and 'Castlevania: Nocturne.' But it's less genre. It's present-day horror, so it's just something we haven't seen on television, and visually it's going to mimic Jock's art a lot, so it's really unique."

