X-Men '97: No "Straight-Washing" Morph's Love for Wolverine: DeMayo

X-Men '97 series creator/writer/EP Beau DeMayo made it clear that he won't sit back and let Morph's love for Wolverine be straight-washed.

Just so there's no confusion? Morph has romantic feelings for Wolverine and confesses their love for him as Wolverine is close to death after Magneto helps himself to Wolverine's adamantium in the third chapter of "Tolerance Is Extinction." How do we know this? Because the best person who could confirm it did confirm it: X-Men '97 series creator, writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo – who also happened to be the co-writer on that episode. And yet, there are some folks out there who just can't process the idea of a nonbinary character falling in love with the angry Canadian – so much so that they've decided to ignore, second-guess, or paint their own hatred over what DeMayo has gone on record as saying is a fact. Well, you can imagine that DeMayo wasn't going to let the animated series be a victim of "straight-washing" without bringing down some thunder to set the record straight.

"From story bible to the script, Morph's confession to Logan was always romantic. I discussed this openly and often during production. Suggesting otherwise, never mind contradicting the intention of a queer writer-showrunner, is both offensive and straight-washing," DeMayo wrote in the first of two tweets/xs addressing the issue. "To talk about representation and it mattering, and then contradict a gay black creator once they are able to become one of the few showrunners who are gay and black, is just disingenuous." Here's a look at DeMayo's posts:

From story bible to the script, Morph's confession to Logan was always romantic. I discussed this openly and often during production. Suggesting otherwise, never mind contradicting the intention of a queer writer-showrunner, is both offensive and straight-washing. #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) June 10, 2024 Show Full Tweet

To talk about representation and it mattering, and then contradict a gay black creator once they are able to become one of the few showrunners who are gay and black, is just disingenuous. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) June 10, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at DeMato's tweet/x from May confirming Morph's romantic intentions:

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo, Brad Winderbaum on Animated Series' Future

Previously, DeMayo clarified what his level of involvement will be with the second season of X-Men '97. "I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show," DeMayo wrote in response to a tweet/x asking for an update (which you can check out below). "This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes." Shortly after, Brad Winderbaum, head of animation, would offer some additional details to EW during a profile interview focused on the season finale.

Though the article confirmed that DeMayo will not be returning, Winderbaum noted, "We are honoring Beau's ideas for the second season" while also confirming that the show "will have a new head writer for season 3." With that said, Winderbaum believes that having episodic directors Emi Yonemura and Chase Conley returning can help maintain quality & consistency. "So much of the visual storytelling of this show comes from him and our amazing directing team. So it does feel like there's a consistent voice. The mantra is the same, the goals are the same, and the source material is the same. As long as that's our guiding principle, that we're honoring the comics and the original show, that's the core to the creative pursuit," Winderbaum added – noting that Castorena is "an amazing architect in his own right."

Thank you. I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show. #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

