X-Men '97 Season 1 Ep. 5 "Remember It" Clip: Gambit's Genosha Concerns

Rogue, Gambit, and Nightcrawler visit Genosha - where Gambit has some questions - in this sneak preview of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97.

Article Summary Preview clip of X-Men '97 episode 5 reveals Gambit's concerns in Genosha.

Rogue and Nightcrawler's admiration for Genosha contrasts with Gambit's skepticism.

Post-Xavier shooting, the series explores growing global support for Mutant rights.

Amidst "happily ever after," Mr. Sinister's ominous return looms over the X-Men.

After last week's chapter saw Holly Chou's Jubilee and Gui Agustini's Roberto fighting for their lives in Mojo's "Mojoverse" and Alison Sealy-Smith's Storm & Gil Birmingham's Forge facing off against a demonic "adversary," we have a sneak preview to pass along for this week's episode of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97. In the clip above, Nightcrawler (Adrian Hough) offers Rogue (Lenore Zann) & Gambit (A. J. LoCascio) a direct flight "BAMF!" to check out Genosha. But while Rogue is impressed with what she sees, Gambit has a few questions that he needs answered…

X-Men '97: A Look at The Animated Series "Return"

Picking up directly after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So, with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return?

Marvel Animation's "X-Men'97" revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

