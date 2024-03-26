Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Marvel Studios, preview, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Season 1 Episode 3 Official Clip: Next Stop, Hell (VIDEO)

Things take a "hellish" turn for our heroes in this official clip from the next episode of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' X-Men '97.

Having scored 4 million viewers during the first five days that the first two episodes were streaming on Disney+ isn't a bad way for Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 to head into this week's chapter, "Fire Made Flesh." After the jaw-dropping episode-ender last week left us with two Jean Greys (comics fans might have a pretty good idea of where this is going), we have a pretty good idea of what (and who) the spotlight will be on for this episode. But if you need another clue, look no further than the clip "Dante's Inferno" waiting for you below – as Morph makes it clear where they're heading…

Here's a look at what's ahead this week with Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 – followed by an overview of the animated series:

X-Men '97: A Look Ahead at What's to Come…

Picking up directly after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So, with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return?

Marvel Animation's "X-Men'97" revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

