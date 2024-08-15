Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: beau demayo, disney, Marvel Studios, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo/Marvel War of Words Over Allegations (UPDATE)

X-Men '97 series creator Beau DeMayo and Marvel are now in a war of words over DeMayo's allegations and the reason for his termination.

UPDATE [12:56 AM ET]: "This is their Disney-Marvel's usual playbook. Legal letters as well as other items to prove their long-standing pattern to follow. It's about finding a safe outlet. Thanks for your faith and patience," shared X-Men '97 creator Beau DeMayo:

This is their Disney-Marvel's usual playbook. Legal letters as well as other items to prove their long-standing pattern to follow . It's about finding a safe outlet. Thanks for your faith and patience. https://t.co/LebsUprzwD — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) August 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

UPDATE [12:27 am ET]: Retweeting a copy of a Variety article detailing the situation, X-Men '97 creator Beau DeMayo posted the following statement on Twitter: "The truth will be revealed. After their Disney Plus disaster, Marvel wants to mislead with alleged contract breaches over tweets. It's tragic it's come to this but unsurprising. Stay tuned."

"The truth will be revealed. After their Disney Plus disaster, Marvel wants to mislead with alleged contract breaches over tweets. It's tragic it's come to this but unsurprising. Stay tuned." https://t.co/D4d5tXfPP0 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) August 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

UPDATE [12:07 am ET]: A spokesperson for Marvel released the following statement to The Hollywood Reporter regarding X-Men '97 creator Beau DeMayo: "Mr. DeMayo was terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation. Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately, and he has no further affiliation with Marvel."

ORIGINAL REPORT: Earlier this week, series creator, writer, and Season 1 Showrunner Beau DeMayo shared that Disney/Marvel Studios had yet to make arrangements for him to attend September's Emmy Awards. DeMayo's X-Men '97 Episode 5: "Remember It" was nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Animated Program category – going up against The Simpsons, Scavenger's Reign, Bob's Burgers, and Blue Eye Samurai. On Thursday evening, DeMayo took to social media to address a different issue with Marvel – one that he writes "is the latest in a troubling pattern I suffered through while on working on 'X-Men '97' and 'Blade.'" DeMayo shared a screencap of fan art that he posted on Instagram for Gay Pride this past June. "On June 13, Marvel sent a letter notifying me that they'd stripped my Season 2 credits due to the post." DeMayo claims that the post was the reason why his writing credits for the second season were "stripped." DeMayo added, "I'll have more to say soon but must take a step back from social media to find a safer space for me to be out, proud, and nerdy. Stay tuned."

Here's a look at DeMayo's tweets from Thursday evening:

Firstly, I'm so grateful to have worked on #XMen97, collaborating with some amazingly talented folks. Creating this revival was a dream come true and the support fans have shown is so touching. However, I felt it pressing for me to speak up in the wake of leaving the show… pic.twitter.com/kbOTL3IQJj — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) August 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Above is #XMen fan-art I posted on Instagram for Gay Pride in June. On June 13, #Marvel sent a letter notifying me that they'd stripped my Season 2 credits due to the post. Sadly, this is the latest in a troubling pattern I suffered through while on working on #XMen97 and #Blade. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) August 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I'll have more to say soon but must take a step back from social media to find a safer space for me to be out, proud, and nerdy. Stay tuned. — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) August 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!