X-Men '97: Theo James Voicing "Fan-Favorite Character" – But Who?

X-Men '97 Showrunner Beau DeMayo teased that The White Lotus star Theo James will be voicing a "fan-favorite character" - but which one?

Today was a big day for fans who've been waiting patiently for Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 to hit Disney+ screens, with the release of an official trailer and teaser poster announcing that the animated series would premiere on March 20th. In addition, we got the official voice cast rundown – with Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit/Remy LeBeau, Holly Chou as Jubilee/Jubilation Lee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop/Lucan Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto/Erik Lehnsherr, Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler, and Chris Britton as Mister Sinister/Nathaniel Essex.

The voice cast includes JP Karliak as Morph, Ross Marquand as Professor Charles Xavier, Gui Augustini as Sunspot/Roberto Da Costa, Gil Birmingham as Forge/Daniel Lone Eagle, and Eric Bauza voicing the Sentinels. Following that, Showrunner Beau DeMayo & Supervising Producer Jake Castorena shared character perspectives on what viewers can expect from Wolverine and Beast. In addition, some voice cast members from the original series are taking on new roles – including Catherine Disher (Jean Grey) as Dr. Valerie Cooper, Chris Potter (Gambit) as Cable/Nathan Summers, Lawrence Bayne (Cable) as Carl Dentil/X-Cutioner, Ron Rubin (Morph) as President Robert Edward Kelly, and Alyson Court (Jubilee) as Abscissa.

Pretty impressive lineup, right? But what about Theo James (The White Lotus, Divergent)? Having worked together on Netflix's animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, James & X-Men '97 Showrunner Beau DeMayo reunited for the Disney+ animated series. Unfortunately, DeMayo (nor anyone else) isn't saying who it is – but he is offering one helluva tease. "It is a fan-favorite character, I think, and it will surprise people," DeMayo shared – now let the speculation begin!

X-Men '97 – Beau DeMayo Clarifies Some Previous Misreporting

Picking up not long after the events of the "final" episode "Graduation Day" (directed by Larry Houston and written by James Krieg), the series will apparently deal with the fallout stemming from the world witnessing Henry Peter Gyrich shooting Xavier during a Mutant/Human Relations Summit. While Xavier & Lilandra leave for the Shi'Ar home world for Xavier's cure, global support for mutantkind grows. As we've seen in previous previews for the animated series, the X-Men roster will see some changes as Morph and Bishop join the team. Things are apparently so good that Rogue & Gambit consider giving a real-life a shot, while Cyclops & Storm look to continue growing Professor X's dream. Even Magneto was apparently moved enough by Xavier's words & actions to consider giving Xavier's philosophy a try. So, with all of this "happily ever after" stuff going on, what better time for Mr. Sinister to make a return? Now, here's a look at DeMayo's tweet clarifying what was discussed at Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event on March 16th:

@ComicBook_Movie #XMen #xmentas #xmen97 Few sites misreporting an answer from Thursday was an official show synopsis. Not the case. It was only an answer to a question, and I said CYCLOPS and Storm are trying to carry on Xavier's dream. 😘 — Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo) March 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In October 2022, DeMayo fielded some questions on social media that included shedding some light on the upcoming animated series revival. With production first getting underway in Fall 2020 and a second season confirmed, DeMayo sees the animated series as a large part of his life "for the foreseeable future," along with two upcoming non-MCU feature projects. As for the series and how it will be received by a fanbase that's remained faithful to the series since it originally left our screens, DeMayo admitted that it's a concern but also that he's "not worried" because of the "amazing talent" that's working on the series.

DeMayo Only Wanted Fans Working on "X-Men '97": "My general rule was you had to be a fan. No questions," DeMayo explained. "I've been on [a] show, namely '[The] Witcher,' where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games… even actively mocking the source material. It's a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos and makes all the long nights worth it." As DeMayo sees it, "you have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy."

DeMayo Has "Mixed Feelings" on Rogue Controlling Her Powers: "I am aware that Rogue learned to control her powers, and I have mixed feelings on the shift. However, trust me when I say Rogue fans have plenty to be stoked about… in no small part due to [Supervising Producer] Charley Feldman being a massive advocate for her character."

