XFL: New Owner The Rock Says Training Camp Begins 1 Year From Now

The XFL has failed twice under its founder and the previous owner Vince McMahon, only accumulating one full season in its original incarnation in 2001 and only five weeks of games to show for its 2020 reboot, though to be fair, that season and the league with it fell apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading the league to file for bankruptcy in April of that year. But just like with the film industry before it, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson looks to succeed where McMahon has failed in the world of professional football. By leading a team with his business partner Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital, Johnson purchased the hardship-plagued football league in August of last year for $15 million with plans to have it up and running by Spring of 2023. And if an Instagram post by Johnson is accurate, the new XFL will begin football operations one year from now.

In a video posted to his official Instagram account this past Tuesday, Dwayne Johnson celebrated that in one year from the day, the new reinvigorated XFL would begin training camps. In a caption, Johnson wrote the following:

For all us FOOTBALL FANS, I got BIG & EXCITING NEWS!! In exactly 365 DAYS, we will officially kick off our 2023 XFL TRAINING CAMPS. As an XFL owner and a man who has put his callused, dinosaur hands in the dirt – I can guarantee you that our XFL PLAYERS will be the hardest and hungriest workers in the room. Our message to the FOOTBALL NATION ~ we are building our one of kind XFL CULTURE for you. XFL is watching. LFG.

We haven't seen too many details about the new and improved Dwayne Johnson-owned XFL yet aside from some league personnel hiring announcements, but with only one year and counting until players are expected to be hitting fields and beginning training for the 2023 season, I expect we should start to hear more regular updates on developments with the league and what/if it will be noticeably different than what we've seen before.