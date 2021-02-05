Yellowstone Creator, Paramount+ Announce Prequel Series Y: 1883

Fans of the Kevin Costner-starring series Yellowstone have a very good reason to be excited on Friday, with word that the series co-creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan has signed a new overall deal with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group that will include the prequel series Y: 1883 for Paramount+ (the soon-to-be-renamed CBS All Access), with a teaser announcing the project set to officially unveiled (which you can check out below). According to Deadline Hollywood, Sheridan's five-year deal would involve the Oscar and Golden Globe nominee creating multi-platform content exclusively with MTV Entertainment Studios and Yellowstone partner 101 Studios, "delivering five seasons of new or returning series every year exclusively for the ViacomCBS brands"- which includes the original series current home Paramount Network, Paramount+, and CBS. "I am excited to continue the story of 'Yellowstone' and thank you to Chris, Keith, and David for allowing me to keep on expanding the family for the fans," Sheridan said in a statement

The spinoff series is set to focus on the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is described as being "a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land — Montana." Y: 1883 will be executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari. Here's a look at the announcement teaser released today:

"Taylor Sheridan is a visionary creative whose work has reinvented genres and amassed fan bases around the globe; we are thrilled he calls ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment his home. We couldn't be more excited to build upon our partnership with him, expand the Yellowstone universe and showcase Taylor's boundless talent across all of our brands and platforms," said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment. "Taylor Sheridan is a master at world-building and has a singular voice that makes him one of today's standout creators making must-watch content," said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. "Our mission at 101 is to produce content that provokes culture conversations with renowned creators at the helm of our projects, and that is exactly what we envision for this collaboration. This deal is an extension of our longstanding relationship with both ViacomCBS, MTV Entertainment Group, and Taylor and we are very much looking forward to our future projects."