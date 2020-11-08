Y: The Last Man: Marin Ireland Offers FX on Hulu Series Filming Update

With Y: The Last Man, writer, executive producer, and showrunner Eliza Clark (Animal Kingdom, The Killing) signaling the start of production on FX on Hulu's live-action series adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's acclaimed comic book series, series star Marin Ireland has offered a brief update as well as her thoughts on the production. Ireland's Nora is the President's senior assistant and right hand – balancing family life with a job navigating the corridors of power.

Speaking with EW from the production's home base in Toronto about her new film The Dark and the Wicked, Ireland offers a timeline reminder of just how long the series has been in development before sharing some intel on how long production has been going so far and when filming is expected to end. "It's been a crazy road," said Ireland. "We shot the pilot two-and-a-half years ago. There was a showrunner changeover and we had a delay for that. Then we were literally about to start shooting and the shutdown happened. Bless FX for staying committed to it. So, we've been going for a month or so. We'll shoot the first season through the middle of next year."

With Clark writing the first two episodes as well as executive producing and show-running, and Friedberg directing (with women directing every episode of the first season), Y presents a world where all of the men dead. All but one. Based on DC Comics' acclaimed comic book series from Vaughan and Guerra, Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates all but Yorick Brown (Schnetzer) and his Capuchin monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better- and here's where we learned that production on the journey was officially underway.

FX's Y stars Ben Schnetzer (Happy Town), Elliot Fletcher (Shameless), Diane Lane (Man of Steel), Olivia Thirlby (The L Word: Generation Q), Ashley Romans (NOS4A2), Juliana Canfield (Succession), Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete), Timothy Hutton (Ordinary People), Amber Tamblyn (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants), and Diana Bang (The Order). Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (American Crime Story, Pose, Crazy Rich Asians) and Vaughan executive produce, with Melina Matsoukas (Insecure, Master of None) also serving as an executive producer.

Schnetzer's Yorick Brown is a young man who uses humor to deflect from his problems – and who may be the lone male survivor of a worldwide plague. Fletcher's Sam Jordan is Brown's (Schnetzer) best friend, and enabler. His background (he grew up in poverty with absent parents), has made him resourceful and resilient in a world where surviving men are greeted with suspicion or worse. Street smart but occasionally self-destructive, he is wry and funny, with a big heart. Thirlby's Hero Brown is a tough and confident EMT who nurses a deep emotional trauma that often leads her to cross personal and professional lines. Lane's Senator Jennifer Brown is a first-term Junior Senator who's already made a name for herself in political circles for her willingness to put personal ideals above politics. She is also the mother of Yorick and Hero Brown.

Tamblyn's Mariette Callows is the President of the United States' daughter, groomed for a career in politics and to uphold her father's conservative values. Ireland's Nora is the President's senior assistant and right hand – balancing family life with a job navigating the corridors of power. Romans' Agent 355 is a Secret Service agent who performs the duties of her job with the utmost professionalism – even under the most unexpected set of circumstances. Canfield's Beth is a Brooklyn-based knife maker who grew up on a farm and went to New York to experience the big city. She finds something endearing about the hapless Yorick; and when they're together, there's the undeniable spark of two kids in love. Bang's Dr. Allison Mann is an expert geneticist searching to discover the cause of the plague and why Yorick survived.