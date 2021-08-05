Y: The Last Man Official Trailer: A New World Brings A Deadly Question

With only a little more than a month to go until FX on Hulu and executive producer & showrunner Eliza Clark's (Animal Kingdom, The Killing) adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's comic book series Y: The Last Man hits streaming screens, viewers are getting their first extended look at the series with the release of the official trailer. When a global catastrophe wipes out every mammal with a Y chromosome, Ben Schnetzer's cisgender man Yorick Brown (with sidekick monkey Ampersand) finds himself the lone survivor, looking for answers and for what the future holds- a future with where some see Yorick as the key to humanity's hope while others see him as a threat to be eliminated at all costs.

Along with Yorick, viewers also get a chance to meet Diane Lane's Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ashley Romans' Agent 355, Amber Tamblyn's Kimberly Cunningham, and more from the eagerly-anticipated series. For a look at how the world ends and how a new world begins with a chance to build something better, check out the official trailer for FX on Hulu's Y: The Last Man:- set to premiere on September 13:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Y: The Last Man | Official Trailer – Season 1 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0EEQ5Lj-cXM)

A drama series based on DC Comics' acclaimed series of the same name by Vaughan and Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

The ensemble cast features Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Romans as Agent 355, Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Juliana Canfield as Beth Deville. All episodes of the season will be directed by women and the production has a significant number of female department heads, including both DPs, the production designer, costume designer, casting director, editors, stunt coordinator, and more. Clark serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Louise Friedberg, Vaughan, and Melina Matsoukas. Nellie Reed serves as producer. Y: The Last Man is produced by FX Productions.

