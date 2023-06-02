Yellowjackets Co-Creator Lyle Confirms Pre-Season 3 Bonus Episode Once the writers' strike gets settled, Yellowjackets co-creator Ashley Lyle confirmed that there will be a bonus episode ahead of Season 3.

Getting a series like Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson's (Narcos) Yellowjackets onto the page and then onto the screen isn't something that you can make happen overnight. Add into the mix the ongoing WGA/AMPTP writers' strike, and you can see how predicting when the series will return for its third season is damn near impossible at this point. But when the strike does end and production gets back underway, Lyle confirmed that fans will have something to look forward to before the third season arrives – a bonus episode. "Noooo. Go to bed! Get some rest! There will be a bonus episode between seasons, but I love you guys, and I don't want y'all to lose sleep thinking it's tonight," Lyle tweeted in response to a fan and the rumblings they had heard of a bonus episode. As to when that treat might be hitting screens? Lyle added, "Closer to S3. I'm not being coy, there's a strike and things are complicated!"

Here's a look at Lyle's two tweets promising some relief will be on the way when it comes to the wait for Season 3 (depending on when the writers' strike finally wraps up):

Noooo. Go to bed! Get some rest! There will be a bonus episode between seasons, but I love you guys and I don't want y'all to lose sleep thinking it's tonight. — Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) June 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Closer to S3. I'm not being coy, there's a strike and things are complicated! — Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) June 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

YJ Co-Creator Ashley Lyle Thanks Show's Team, Fans

Here's a look at the first and last tweets in Lyle's six-tweet message thanking everyone who's made the show a success and allowed them the opportunity to continue telling their tales for a third season (with the full text of the message in-between):

So, I know some people really enjoyed the #Yellowjackets finale… and some people… did not (is getting death threats a showrunner right of passage? Because i can live without that one!) But I would love to take a moment to thank everyone who came on this ride with us 💛🖤💛🖤 🧵 — Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) May 27, 2023 Show Full Tweet

So, I know some people really enjoyed the #Yellowjackets finale… and some people… did not (is getting death threats a showrunner right of passage? Because i can live without that one!) But I would love to take a moment to thank everyone who came on this ride with us Especially our incredible writers, cast, and crew who worked their absolute asses off to continue telling this story. Whatever your thoughts (and you're allowed to have them, whatever they are!) these people worked SO HARD to make this show. We're really proud of what this group of artists accomplished, and are really excited to continue telling the story of these fucked up women (plus, ya know, Jeff & Travis & Ben & Walter & Randy, bless their hearts) as soon as we can (hi, AMPTP!). Are we gonna get weirder? Probably! Will the fallout of *redacted*'s death affect our (anti)heroes in massive ways? Will our girls' struggle to survive against the elements (and themselves) get even down and dirtier? Do we still have to tell the story of Pit Girl? You betcha! In short, making a show is wild. It can be thrilling and sometimes heartbreaking. And as an obsessive tv watcher myself, I know that being a fan is weirdly similar. Just know how grateful we are for everyone who spent their valuable time with us. If it brought you joy, or made you laugh, or think, or cry, or just provided a respite from real life, that makes all the craziness feel worth while. All we can do is tell the story we needed to tell. Here's to S3, hive. BUZZ BUZZ BUZZ.

If it brought you joy, or made you laugh, or think, or cry, or just provided a respite from real life, that makes all the craziness feel worth while. All we can do is tell the story we needed to tell. Here's to S3, hive. BUZZ BUZZ BUZZ. — Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) May 27, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Yellowjackets Season 2: A Look Back

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Showtime's Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The second season cast also includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (Schitt's Creek), and Nia Sondaya (taking over the role of Teen Akilah, replacing Keeya King in a recasting).

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story& coming-of-age drama, Showtime's Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls' soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Showtime's Yellowjackets is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, with Karyn Kusama directing the pilot. The series is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).

