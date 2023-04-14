Yellowjackets: Nothing Ironic About Alanis Morissette's "No Return" The iconic voice of Alanis Morissette can be heard in the newly-released cover of Showtime's Yellowjackets' intro song, "No Return."

Alanis Morissette has truly blessed Yellowjackets fans with a recently released cover of the Showtime series' intro song, "No Return." The iconic Canadian-American singer-songwriter and actress lends her take on the unique energy presented in the theme, truly holding nothing back. New episodes drop weekly on Friday for Showtime subscribers and Sunday nights at 9 PM EST. Now let's embrace the wilderness… buzz buzz.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the one-hour drama series, Yellowjackets stars Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Simone Kessell, Lauren Ambrose, Warren Kole, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Kevin Alves, Melanie Lynskey, and Elijah Woods.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Morissette, the musical fairy godmother of Yellowjackets, reinterprets the main title sequence "No Return" for Season 2. She discusses the intensity of her music meeting the intensity of the show and what she loves about it. With a video for the intro with her cover, a lyric video, and behind-the-scenes content of the creation of it all, there's plenty for fans to consume and rave about. The cover of "No Return" is now available for anyone to stream on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and many more. The latest episode, "Old Wounds," is out now for Showtime subscribers, and for anyone else wanting a sneak peek at the episode's photos we've got you hooked up. Let us know in the comments below what you think of the cover!