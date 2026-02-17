Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets: St. James & Hill Wrap Season 4 Writers' Room Run

Emily St. James signaled that St. James and Libby Hill have wrapped their run in the writers' room for the final season of Yellowjackets.

Article Summary Emily St. James and Libby Hill have wrapped their work in the Yellowjackets season 4 writers' room.

Nia Sondaya has been promoted to series regular for the final season of Yellowjackets.

The show's co-creators confirm Yellowjackets will end with season 4, bringing the story to a planned conclusion.

Writers express gratitude for being part of Yellowjackets and are seeking new writing opportunities.

Earlier this month, we learned that Nia Sondaya (Teen Akilah) was promoted to a series regular for the fourth and final season of series co-creators and co-showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets. With the series set to end its run later this year, we've got another update to pass along on the writing side of things. On Tuesday, writer Emily St. James took to social media to announce that St. James and Libby Hill (S03E06: "Thanksgiving (Canada)") had wrapped their run in the show's writers' room on Friday, February 13th. "Last Friday was [Libby Hill] and my last day in the 'Yellowjackets' writers room EVER. I'm so lucky to have been a tiny part of one of my favorite shows, and I am hopeful for whatever comes next," St. James wrote in a post on Bluesky from earlier today. "Please consider us for one of the septillions of writing jobs out there right now!!!"

"After three incredible seasons, and great consideration, we're excited to announce that we will be bringing the story of 'Yellowjackets' to its twisted conclusion in this fourth and final season," Lyle and Nickerson shared in a statement when the news was first announced that the series would be ending with a fourth season. "We've always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it's our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen. Telling this emotional, wild, and deeply human story has been a profoundly meaningful experience and a true honor for us, and we're so very grateful to the brilliant cast, crew, and writers who have bravely gone on the journey with us to bring it to life. Most of all, we want to thank the fans who have stuck with us through every moment, mystery and meal — the Hive is nothing without you! We can't wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it…delicious. All the best, A & B."

Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 starred Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role. In addition, Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star, along with Joel McHale (Community).

Lyle, Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. Yellowjackets is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!