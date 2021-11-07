Yellowstone Prequel Series 1883 Gets Paramount+ First Look Teaser

Viewers tuning into the fourth season premiere of the Paramount Network's Kevin Costner-starring Yellowstone on Sunday were in for an extra treat. With the "Yellowstone" franchise prequel series set to hit the Paramount+ streaming service on December 19th, a teaser for Taylor Sheridan's 1883 hit screens earlier this evening. The highly-anticipated series stars Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott, Grammy Award Winner Tim McGraw, Grammy Award Winner Faith Hill, Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett, and focuses on the Dutton family as they make their way across the Great Plains for a new life and new opportunities (and new dangers) in Montana.

With the series set to premiere on December 19th, here's a look at 1883:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 1883 | Teaser | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fk_t3nZQeGw)

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of "Yellowstone," "1883" follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land – Montana.

"Our strategy is to make 'Yellowstone', the massive # 1 hit with more than 10 million fans, into a global hit franchise under the incredible creative vision of Taylor Sheridan's world-building storytelling," said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, MTV Entertainment. "These new series will debut on Paramount+ and have special premiere day sneak episodes behind 'Yellowstone' introducing this huge audience to these new stories, allowing us to leverage our linear platforms to fuel the growth of Paramount+ which will stream each series exclusively after episode two." Executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari, Paramount+'s 1883 is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

"We are thrilled to present these shows as part of this newly established Taylor Sheridan universe that has grown and expanded beyond our greatest expectations," said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. "Taylor has proven time and time again his powerful ability to tell riveting stories that are rich with passion, drama, and adventure and entertain audiences everywhere. Additionally, the fall is an incredible landscape for television, bringing in the strongest viewer availability. ViacomCBS has remained a phenomenal partner to us over the years and this showcases the network's confidence in all of our shows."