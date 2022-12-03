Yellowstone Season 5 E05 Preview: John Changes Plans; Beth's Not Happy

Another Saturday brings another preview for Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, Sicario) & John Linson's Yellowstone, with our focus on the next episode, S05E05 "Watch 'Em Ride Away." Heading into the next chapter, John (Kevin Costner) is building up a team to help with the impending court case involving the wolves (but that's far from his only problem). Meanwhile, Jamie's (Wes Bentley) & Beth's (Kelly Reilly) very toxic relationship achieved a brand new level of toxicity and further convinced us that this is not going to end well. So with that in mind, let's see what's in store with the next go-around:

A Look at Season 5 Episode 5 "Watch 'Em Ride Away"

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 5 "Watch 'Em Ride Away": Directed by Christina Voros and written by Sheridan, this week's episode finds John telling Clara (Lilli Kay) to cancel his Capitol meetings so he can go brand cattle with the Yellowstone cowboys. Meanwhile, Beth's disdain for a perceived rival reaches a boiling point. Here's a look at the preview images for this Sunday's episode, followed by a sneak preview where Rip (Cole Hauser) and John discuss the branding plans for their calves… plans that might not end up going the way John wants it to go.

Here's a Look at Paramount+'s Yellowstone Season 5

Paramount+'s Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries. With the hit series set to air its fourth episode this Sunday, here's a look back at the official Season 5 trailer for Paramount Network's Yellowstone:

From Academy Award nominee Sheridan, season five features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham & Gil Birmingham, with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein, with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast. Yellowstone is co-created by Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include Linson, Sheridan, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce.