Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Trailer Has "John Dutton, RIP" Vibes

Here's a look at the trailer for Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, with the series returning on November 10th.

Is this really the end of Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone, or will Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) lead the series into the future? How will the absence of Kevin Costner's John Dutton impact those around him? Who will step up to fill the power vacuum – and how many folks are taking a one-way trip to the Train Station? We're going to start getting those answers when the series returns to Paramount Network next month – but now, we have an official trailer to pass along that really gives us the vibes that folks are mourning the loss of someone – and we think we have a pretty good idea of who that might be…

"The absence was part of the ending. That's not something that we had to pivot, that was already written into the tapestry of the story. It was always going to happen; it just happened a little bit differently," Reilly shared with Entertainment Weekly., noting that Costner's absence didn't have in impact on how the series finale would play out. Now, here's a look back at how the show's return came together from the cast and creative team that made it happen:

With the series set to return on Sunday, November 10th, to Paramount Network (8-9 pm ET), CBS viewers will also get a chance to check out the opening episode later that same night (from 10-11 pm ET). Here's how CBS's lineup is looking for that night:

7-7:30 pm ET – "NFL on CBS"

7:30-9 pm ET/7:00-8:30 pm PT – "60 Minutes"

9-10 pm ET/8:30-9:30 pm PT – "Tracker"

10-11 pm ET/9:30-10:30 pm PT – "Yellowstone" Season 5 Part 2 Premiere (exact timing depends on NFL broadcast)

Here's a look back at the date announcement and "Generations" teasers that were released over the summer for the show's return this November:

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount Network's Yellowstone is executive-produced by Sheridan, Linson, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros, and Keith Cox.

