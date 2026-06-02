Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: dc comics, mattel

Mattel Debuts New DC Comics Core 6.5" Superman Action Figure

The new age of DC Comics collectibles is finally here as Mattel has finally dropped their first wave of Core Kid-Friendly action figures

Article Summary Mattel launches its new DC Comics Core line with a 6.5-inch Superman figure built for kids and collectors alike.

The DC Comics Superman figure features solid articulation, a soft-goods cape, attachable armor, and breakable metal gear.

Priced at $13.99, Mattel’s DC Comics Core Superman is up for pre-order now and scheduled to arrive in August 2026.

Wave one of the DC Comics Core lineup also includes Batman, The Flash, The Joker, and Green Lantern John Stewart.

The Man of Steel has arrived! After all, you can't launch a brand-new DC Comics action figure line without Superman leading the way. It's time to go up, up, and away with a brand-new 6.5" Superman action figure from Mattel as the DC license transitions from McFarlane Toys. Part of Mattel's first wave of DC Comics Core figures, Superman is designed with younger fans in mind while still offering collectors plenty to appreciate. The figure features a solid range of articulation and includes several character-themed accessories inspired by the Last Son of Krypton.

Superman comes equipped with attachable armor pieces and breakable metal accessories that showcase his incredible strength. He also features a simple soft-goods cape, a welcome addition that adds a premium touch to the figure despite its affordable price point. While McFarlane Toys became known for its darker edge, Mattel's new approach is offering a refreshing change of pace for a broader audience. Pre-orders for the Mattel DC Comics Core Superman are already live for $13.99, with the figure expected to swoop into action in August 2026. Be sure to keep an eye out for the rest of the wave as well, including Batman, The Flash, The Joker, and Green Lantern John Stewart.

Mattel – DC Comics Core Superman Action Figure



"Explore the world of DC Comics with this new 6.5" figure from Mattel! Each figure is fully articulated and includes character specific accessories. "

Powerful Posing Possibilities! With the expansive number of movable joints, he's ready for iconic poses and battle moves for re-creating his scenes of chaos creation or inventing new storylines.

Super Heroes & Super-Villains! Fans can collect both DC superheroes and supervillains, with many key characters available for rich DC storytelling at home. Each figure sold separately, subject to availability.

Batlink! The signature Batlink modular system lets fans place 6.5 inch figures into vehicles, adding on accessories and role play items to amplify playability and expand storylines. Each toy sold separately.

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