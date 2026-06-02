Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: dc comics, mattel

Race Into Action with Mattel's New DC Comics Core The Flash Figure

The new age of DC Comics collectibles is finally here as Mattel has finally dropped their first wave of Core Kid-Friendly action figures

Article Summary Mattel launches its new DC Comics Core line with a kid-friendly 6.5-inch The Flash figure in bright comic colors.

The Flash includes speed effects, a lightning boomerang, and a lightning shield for action-packed DC Comics play.

Mattel’s DC Comics approach shifts from collector-heavy detail to affordable, accessible figures built for younger fans.

Priced at $13.99, the DC Comics Core The Flash figure is arriving at Target and online retailers now.

Get ready to race into action as Mattel returns to the world of DC Comics action figures, taking over the license from McFarlane Toys. Mattel is taking a different approach than its predecessor, with the first wave of figures designed to be more kid-friendly and accessible. This new direction serves as a great bridge for collectors and younger fans alike, moving away from McFarlane Toys' highly detailed, collector-focused style and embracing Mattel's colorful, play-focused design philosophy. At the same time, the success of Mattel's Masters of the Universe Chronicles line has fans excited to see what the company has planned for DC Comics.

Leading the first wave is The Flash, who is speeding onto shelves with a brand-new 6.5" action figure. The Scarlet Speedster features bright comic-inspired colors, a solid range of articulation, and several character-themed accessories. The Flash comes equipped with a variety of speed-inspired gear, including running effects, a lightning boomerang, and a lightning shield. These accessories add plenty of play value and help bring the hero's incredible powers to life. As mentioned, this figure is aimed primarily at younger fans and comes in classic blister-card packaging at an impressive $13.99. Mattel's new DC Comics Core wave is already hitting shelves at retailers such as Target and can also be purchased online now.

Mattel – DC Comics Core The Flash Action Figure



"Explore the world of DC Comics with this new 6.5" figure from Mattel! Each figure is fully articulated and includes character specific accessories."

Powerful Posing Possibilities! With the expansive number of movable joints, he's ready for iconic poses and battle moves for re-creating his scenes of chaos creation or inventing new storylines.

Super Heroes & Super-Villains! Fans can collect both DC superheroes and supervillains, with many key characters available for rich DC storytelling at home. Each figure sold separately, subject to availability.

Batlink! The signature Batlink modular system lets fans place 6.5 inch figures into vehicles, adding on accessories and role play items to amplify playability and expand storylines. Each toy sold separately.

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