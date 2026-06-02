Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: dc comics, mattel

Joker Creates Chaos with New DC Comics 6.5" Figure from Mattel

The new age of DC Comics collectibles is finally here as Mattel has finally dropped their first wave of Core Kid-Friendly action figures

Article Summary Mattel launches its new DC Comics Core line with a 6.5-inch Joker figure aimed at younger fans and collectors alike.

The DC Comics Joker includes a firing blaster, a Joker axe, and full articulation for chaotic poses and action play.

Three extra Jokerized head sculpts let fans transform Batman, The Flash, and Robin into twisted DC Comics variants.

Mattel’s DC Comics Core Joker figure is priced at $13.99 and is now available online as it begins hitting stores.

Mattel is officially taking over the DC Comics license, and the company is already hitting the ground running with an impressive first wave of figures. Unlike McFarlane Toys, this initial assortment is geared more toward younger fans, putting iconic heroes and villains back into the hands of the next generation. The first wave features several iconic Justice League heroes, including Green Lantern, The Flash, and Batman. However, the fun does not stop there as one of DC's most legendary villains, the Joker, is joining the fight. The Clown Prince of Crime, ready to bring plenty of chaos to the lineup, arrives with a fun new 6.5" action figure that is loaded with accessories.

Leading the accessory lineup is a wicked Joker blaster capable of firing projectiles and a wicked Joker-themed axe. However, what really helps this figure stand out from the rest of the DC Comics Core line is the inclusion of three extra Jokerized head sculpts. These alternate heads are designed to be used with other figures in the wave, allowing collectors to create twisted versions of their favorite heroes. Jokerized versions of Batman, The Flash, and Robin can all be created using the included accessories. Collectors can bring home the DC Comics Core Joker right now. The figure is currently available for purchase at $13.99 and is now starting to arrive in stores.

Mattel DC Premier 6.5" DC Comics Core Joker Action Figure

"Explore the world of DC Comics with this new 6.5" figure from Mattel! Each figure is fully articulated and includes character specific accessories."

Powerful Posing Possibilities! With the expansive number of movable joints, he's ready for iconic poses and battle moves for re-creating his scenes of chaos creation or inventing new storylines.

Super Heroes & Super-Villains! Fans can collect both DC superheroes and supervillains, with many key characters available for rich DC storytelling at home. Each figure sold separately, subject to availability.

Batlink! The signature Batlink modular system lets fans place 6.5 inch figures into vehicles, adding on accessories and role play items to amplify playability and expand storylines. Each toy sold separately.

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