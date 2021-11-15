Yes, Doctor Who Is The Most Overrated Show On Television Today

Doctor Who has some of the fiercest fans around, having stuck with the show through thick and thin for decades. In no way are the following statements an attack on them or the history of the show and what it means to all of you. It is fantastic that it means so much to you. And I truly & sincerely mean that with all of my heart. That said?

Doctor Who is really just terrible.

Sorry, Doctor Who Fans

Maybe I am not as into sci-fi as I always thought I was. More times than I can count now, friends, colleagues here at BC, strangers on the street, and customers in my comic shop have told me how special and unique Doctor Who is, how watching it makes you feel like you are a part of something bigger. Every single time I try to start, I make it about 3 episodes before I am ready to pull my hair out. I have started with every Doctor imaginable: Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Tom Baker, Jodie Whittaker, and even William Hartnell. While I have enjoyed most of these fine actors in other things, something about this character just angers me. The dryness in their deliveries, the rudeness most seem to have for their companions. None of them grab me and hold my attention at all. Ditto for the companions.

But really it is the silliness factor of it all that I can't get past. Something about the combination of weird costumes and out-there concepts for the villains the Doctor faces make the whole thing feel really lame to me. For example, in the Eccleston season, the second episode "The End of the World" features a character that is nothing but skin stretched out and flat with a face and it looks so cheap and terrible that it makes me laugh uncomfortably every time I see it. Am I supposed to take this character seriously? Or how about the Daleks? How are they menacing in any way whatsoever? Garbage cans with plungers coming out of them. Man, I am scared.

I think what galls me the most is the ferver around the show. Why this? It makes no sense, even when I take into account how long it has been on the air and how much it means to those in the UK. Every time there is a new Doctor Who coming, behind the scenes here at BC the writers talk only about it on and on for weeks and it drives me insane. Look, I like a lot of things with the same gusto as you Whovians. Hell, most would probably make you roll your eyes (and rightfully so). Again- I am not here to attack anyone else for what they like. I just do not understand it. I probably never will. More power to you for loving it as much as you do. I wish I could as well. Just stop asking me to. And then I'll stop "insulting" you by telling you why I won't.