Posted in: NBC, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Christopher Meloni, elliot stabler, Law & Order, nbc, organized crime

Yes, L&O Star Christopher Meloni Wears Socks in Bed (And Nothing Else)

We're starting to notice a "pattern" with Law & Order star Christopher Meloni when it comes to July - and we don't think folks are minding it.

Between last year's advertising campaign for Peloton and what he had on tap for us earlier today, I think we can safely say that Law & Order: SVU alum & Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni enjoys being naked on camera – as long as the "essential parts" are pixilated out, that is. Earlier today. Meloni shared a look at his latest ad for Tommie Copper, where he's showing off their socks – and nothing else, clothing-wise. Two immediate observations? First, I didn't know that the company had a pretty strong selection of socks designs. Second, if I looked like Meloni with a body like his? I would be wearing as little clothing as possible, pretty much 24/7/365. Meloni even finds time between lounging in bed and working up some breakfast magic to let us know, "I never take these babies off. It's better than being naked."

Here's a look at what Meloni gifted his fans with earlier today, followed by a look back at Meloni's Peloton ad:

As we mentioned previously, Meloni's ad drops close to a year from the last time he proved he's more than willing to rock his birthday suit for the camera, even on days that aren't his birthday. In the following ad, the Happy! star teams up with Peloton to not only promote the workout company's app but also to give Meloni the opportunity to celebrate National Nude Day without getting arrested. So for those of you who appreciate Meloni for more than just his impressive prowess as a thespian, it was pretty much Christmas morning… but in July. "Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange," said Meloni says at one point during the ad (which you can check out below). "Honestly, I don't get it. Me, I don't think using the Peloton app is strange at all." It's actually a pretty funny promo that also reminded us that we should probably work out a lot more – and come serious bonus points for the "Law & Order"-like voiceover at the end:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!